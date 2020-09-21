Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shipping player Scorpio Bulkers tries wind in hunt for returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 09:44am EDT

Scorpio Bulkers, a major ocean transporter for the dry commodities industry, is tapping into increasing demand for renewable energy with an investment in the logistics of offshore wind farms, the group's chief executive said.

The Monaco-headquartered company will invest between $265 to $290 million (£206 million to £226 million) in a vessel that can install offshore wind turbines, Emanuele Lauro, chairman and CEO, told Reuters, part of a strategy to begin to diversify the group away from the transport of dry cargo such as coal and iron ore.

"We believe that the investment in renewables is a more attractive opportunity in the marine space going forward as opposed to dry cargo," he said.

The move by Scorpio Bulkers, which owns 49 dry bulk ships, is the first by a major dry bulk company. The wind turbine installation vessel is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2023 with options for three more vessels, Lauro said.

The company said it would not be ordering any further dry bulk ships.

European oil firms are under pressure from activists, banks, investors and some governments to move away from fossil fuels and analysts say offshore wind farms are probably the quickest way for them to scale up.

The shipping industry is also facing similar calls to cut emissions and look at other ways to go green. Dry bulk shipping faces volatile earnings and uncertainty over demand as many parts of Europe cut back on coal to go greener.

Lauro said institutional and retail investors were increasingly "disengaging from coal".

"For a public company involved in the dry cargo space, the choice was to stay put and do nothing or go with a change," he said. "Scorpio Bulkers ... is looking at pivoting away from being a coal or dry cargo commodities dependent company into one that will have an increasing percentage of its revenues generated by the renewable energy space."

(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

By Jonathan Saul

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.24% 41.96 Delayed Quote.-34.44%
SCORPIO BULKERS INC. -4.43% 13.467 Delayed Quote.-77.68%
WTI -2.24% 39.913 Delayed Quote.-33.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aFederal Reserve starts effort to update bank fair lending rules
RE
09:51aWall Street falls on virus fears, stimulus uncertainty
RE
09:51aByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement
RE
09:50aANALYSTS VIEW : Bank stocks knocked as Suspicious Activity Reports come to light
RE
09:50aU.S. CDC says coronavirus could spread through air
RE
09:44aShipping player Scorpio Bulkers tries wind in hunt for returns
RE
09:44aTSX drops as COVID-19 cases rise; oil weighs
RE
09:40aRegulators warn banks against pressure tactics in debt raisings
RE
09:40aANALYST VIEW-Bank stocks knocked as Suspicious Activity Reports come to light
RE
09:39aThe Cop, Lawyer and Walmart Executive Who Took on College Football
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, StanChart shares fall to 22-year lows on reports of illicit money flows
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : ByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
5CME GROUP INC. : 'Free money' for banks as investors pile into fractured gold market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group