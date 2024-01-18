Shipping unit of Indonesia Pertamina considering 2025 IPO - official

January 18, 2024 at 01:03 am EST Share

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Pertamina International Shipping, a unit of Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) next year to help finance its expansion plan, a company official said on Thursday.

The details of the potential IPO are currently being discussed, corporate secretary Aryomekka Firdaus said. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)