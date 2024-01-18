The details of the potential IPO are currently being discussed, corporate secretary Aryomekka Firdaus said.
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Pertamina International Shipping, a unit of Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) next year to help finance its expansion plan, a company official said on Thursday.
The details of the potential IPO are currently being discussed, corporate secretary Aryomekka Firdaus said.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
