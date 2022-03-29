Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ships stranded in Ukraine as conflict slows UN rescue efforts

03/29/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ship is seen near Pivdenny sea port outside Odessa

LONDON (Reuters) - With more than 1,000 seafarers stranded on ships in Ukrainian ports and food supplies running low, the United Nations is pressing for their safe passage out of danger but security risks and disagreements are hobbling those efforts, maritime sources say.

Russia's military took control of waterways when it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what Moscow calls a "special operation".

Since then at least 100 foreign flagged ships with over 1,000 seafarers have been stuck inside Ukrainian ports with food supplies running low, shipping officials say.

UN shipping agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said this month it would seek to create a safe maritime corridor to enable merchant ships and their crews to sail out of the Black Sea and Sea of Azov without the risk of being hit.

"The IMO Secretariat is working with both Ukraine and the Russian Federation to try and assist the safe departure of the ships and their crew," an IMO spokesperson said.

"However, at present, the ongoing security risks preclude the option for ships to depart from ports in Ukraine."

Multiple issues including the risk of mines is complicating efforts, sources with knowledge of the situation say.

In recent days Turkish and Romanian military diving teams have been involved in defusing stray mines around their waters, underscoring the broader dangers.

"Efforts to establish these safe blue corridors are extremely challenging," the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) said.

An ICS spokesperson added that it was trying to deliver provisions to affected vessels, "which are in grave danger of running out of food in the coming days as well as ensuring that vessels are not targeted for any kinetic strikes by any party".

Five merchant vessels have been hit by projectiles - with one of them sunk - off Ukraine's coast with two seafarers killed, shipping officials say.

London's marine insurance market has widened the area of waters it considers high risk in the region.

In a circular letter issued to the IMO on Monday, Russia said it had established a humanitarian maritime corridor starting from March 27 "with the aim of ensuring safe passage" from the Ukrainian ports of Chernomorsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Ochakov, Odesa and Yuzhne.

Russia said the corridor, which would operate daily, represented an 80-mile long and 3-mile wide marine traffic lane from the assembly area.

"The Russian side calls on competent authorities of the Ukraine to provide for the safety and security of the merchant vessels and their crews transition to the assembly area," it said in the circular.

Ukraine's Maritime Administration is aware of Russia's announcement, its deputy head Victor Vyshnov said, which was first made by Russian warships to commercial ships last week.

The IMO spokesperson said its Secretariat had circulated Russia's communication.

But Vyshnov said any boundaries for the corridor announced by Russia had not been agreed by Ukraine.

"This is just a new sign of Russian propaganda," he told Reuters.

"Due to the ongoing aggression against Ukraine, and Russian mine-laying activities at sea, no one can guarantee shipping safety in this region."

Vyshnov said there were preconditions for the safe evacuation of ships.

"Russia must fully stop the hostilities, withdraw its troops and ensure the freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, including by carrying out mine-sweeping or allowing other littoral states to do this job," he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Jason Neely)

By Jonathan Saul


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.53% 1913.84 Delayed Quote.6.99%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.36% 1116.79 Delayed Quote.7.17%
SAFE S.A. -1.08% 0.1278 Real-time Quote.-48.53%
SILVER -1.37% 24.5974 Delayed Quote.9.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -9.03% 87.1 Delayed Quote.34.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pFormer F1 boss Mosley shot himself after cancer diagnosis, inquest hears
RE
01:14pWestern official says Russia seems to be playing for time with peace talks
RE
01:13pNetherlands extradites 17 Russian intelligence agents
RE
01:12pLisa Cook one step closer to Fed board seat after Senate vote
RE
01:12pPolish Cabinet approves law to ban Russian coal imports
RE
01:12pLisa Cook one step closer to Fed board seat after Senate vote
RE
01:11pShips stranded in Ukraine as conflict slows UN rescue efforts
RE
01:09pNo change in law needed for rouble gas payments - Russian lawmaker
RE
01:08pBank of Spain asks banks to monitor soft loans amid Ukraine crisis uncertainty
RE
01:07pEgyptian delegation to visit India to discuss wheat imports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3Exclusive-Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite
4Elon Musk invokes rapper Eminem in opposing SEC decree
5Russian rouble soars to 83 vs dollar before easing, stocks mixed

HOT NEWS