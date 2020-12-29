Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shipwire Processes Record Peak Season Ecommerce Order Volumes

12/29/2020 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ Order Management Platform sees 43% increase in Cyber Week demand over last year

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading supply chain management and ecommerce logistics provider, today announced a new record in the volume of holiday orders processed through its Shipwire platform. Shipwire, an ecommerce order and fulfillment management system, saw order volumes increase by 43% over last year during Cyber Week, the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Additionally, holiday sales grew by 29% over 2019 in the extended period from November 22nd through December 6th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005049/en/

Shipwire Peak Season 2020 Results (Graphic: Business Wire)

Shipwire Peak Season 2020 Results (Graphic: Business Wire)

Record ecommerce order volumes have been a theme of 2020, driven in part by the limited access to retail establishments and ongoing shelter in place orders related to the global pandemic. These constraints, combined with existing growth trends in online retail, have contributed to a banner year for the ecommerce industry.

Through strategic operational planning and detailed forecasting, Ingram Micro warehouses shipped record high order volumes, successfully navigating peak demand, the strict enforcement of enhanced health and safety practices including social distancing, and labor shortages. Shipwire processed orders through 21 Ingram Micro warehouses in seven different countries across North America, Europe and Asia, and provided packing labels for orders deploying from more than 700 dropship locations around the world.

“Successful peak season order fulfillment is a challenge in any year, but this year took extraordinary coordination, strategic planning, and accurate forecasting with our clients to ensure we delivered on their expectations. I am extremely proud of our people and our systems, which combined to achieve impressive results,” said Marcelo Wesseler, president of Shipwire and vice president of ecommerce services, Ingram Micro.

In response to the robust increase in global demand for ecommerce logistics solutions in 2020, Shipwire was implemented in seven new warehouse locations this year.

About Shipwire, Inc.

Shipwire Inc., a SaaS-based platform from Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, offers a comprehensive order management system that connects merchants to an expansive global network of warehouses, parcel carriers, transportation and ecommerce options. The platform’s logistics infrastructure supports B2B and B2C solutions and enables fast order fulfillment, inventory control and visibility, and optimized supply chain solutions. Learn more at www.shipwire.com.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets. We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises, and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:43aKRISENERGY : Cambodia's first commercial extraction of oil begins
AQ
06:43aA/RPORTWIN : the next digital twin platform for Aberdeen Airport.
PU
06:43aX TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : CR no. 18/2020 – Information on the allocation of profit for the first half of 2020 to Tier I
PU
06:42aGlobal MPoS Terminals Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 20% due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio
BU
06:41aSPECIAL REPORT : UAE emerges as hub for companies helping Venezuela avoid U.S. oil sanctions
RE
06:41aXRP cryptocurrency tumbles as Coinbase exchange moves to suspend trading
RE
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Notification - buyback 21-25 December 2020
PU
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Report according art. 92 ind. 3 Law 24/2017 - November 2020
PU
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Notification - buyback 14-18 December 2020
PU
06:41aMED LIFE S A : Current Report OGSM & EGSM Resolution dated 15 December 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ