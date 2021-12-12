Shock Responsive Safety Net for Human Capital Project - P171346

The development objective of Shock Responsive Safety Net for Human Capital Project for Somalia is to provide cash transfers to targeted poor and vulnerable households and establish the key building blocks of a national shock-responsive safety net system. This project has three components. 1) The first component, Nutrition-linked Unconditional Cash Transfers, aims to provide unconditional cash transfers to households that are chronically poor and vulnerable...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More