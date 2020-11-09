Shock Turkey leadership overhaul could mark pivot on economy

* Finance minister, central bank chief leave over weekend
* Little reason given for overhaul that reversed record lira
drop
* Some analysts see rate hike, more orthodox policy approach
ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The shock departure of Turkey's
top two economic policymakers at the weekend sets the stage for
an interest rate hike and other moves to halt a record slide in
the lira, analysts said, even as political questions hang over
the leadership overhaul.
With no explanation from President Tayyip Erdogan's
government, his son-in-law Berat Albayrak said on Instagram late
on Sunday he was stepping down as finance minister after two
years for health reasons.
That came after an official notice in the early hours of
Saturday that Erdogan had replaced the central bank chief Murat
Uysal with a former finance minister. No reason was given for
the move, though officials said the currency depreciation was to
blame.
The lira jumped as much as 4% against the dollar
on Monday, its biggest intraday rally in several months. As
recently as Friday it touched a new all-time low after shedding
30% this year, the worst-performing emerging market currency so
far in 2020.
The plunge has been driven by concerns over the central
bank's depleted foreign reserves, costly state interventions in
foreign exchange markets, negative real rates and the risk of
Western sanctions over Turkish foreign and defence policies.
Both Erdogan and Albayrak have also publicly urged lower
rates - raising further concerns about the central bank's policy
independence. Last month it bucked broad expectations for a
sharp policy tightening and held its key rate steady at 10.25%.
On Monday the new governor, Naci Agbal, said the central
bank would focus on lowering high inflation and decisively use
all policy tools in a statement that one currency trader
described as "market-friendly".
"Agbal has the power and closeness to go and convey the
situation directly to the president," said a senior official in
Erdogan's AK Party. "It is a difficult post, but steps to stop
the rapid rise in the exchange rate must be taken."
But Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman, said "Turkish political risk jumped over the
weekend," citing Albayrak's resignation statement.
"The reason given was health reasons, but there is obviously
more to this than meets the eye," the New York-based analyst
said.
ECONOMIC STRAIN
Early on Monday, sources at the presidency finally confirmed
Albayrak's statement, about 15 hours after he took the unusual
step of announcing on Instagram that he was leaving government.
A Finance Ministry official had earlier confirmed its
authenticity. Erdogan would need to approve the resignation.
Turkey, the largest economy in the Middle East, has been hit
by two sharp contractions in as many years and its currency has
shed some 45% since Albayrak took the reins in mid-2018.
Though economic growth is recovering from the coronavirus
fallout, inflation is stuck around 12% and unemployment is high,
especially among youth, and is expected to jump again when a ban
on layoffs is lifted.
Turkish state banks have sold an estimated $100 billion in
dollar reserves this year to support the beleaguered lira but
government data shows such interventions have cooled in recent
months, with analysts expecting them to ease further under the
new leadership.
Economists and opposition politicians have criticised the
interventions for exacerbating a sharp drop in the central
bank's net foreign exchange buffer, which has more than halved
this year, and for propelling a record rise in Turks' hard
currency holdings.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs and TD Bank expect Agbal, a close
ally of Erdogan, to raise the key interest rate by at least 600
basis points as soon as a policy meeting on Nov. 19.
"Many now expect Agbal to quickly hike rates aggressively to
stabilize the lira, as he probably would not have taken the post
without freedom to pursue orthodox policies," Brown Brothers
Harriman's Thin added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, Orhan Coskun and Nevzat
Devranoglu; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)