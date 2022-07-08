Shocked Blinken says Abe was 'extraordinary partner' for United States

Blinken made the comments at the start of a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Bali.

Blinken said that to the United States, Abe "was an extraordinary partner and someone who was clearly a great leader."

He said Abe brought the relationship between the United States and Japan "to new heights" during his time in office.

"He was a leader with great vision," Blinken said calling Abe's death "a loss for Japan, a loss for the world."

At the same event, South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin condemned the shooting, saying that such violence should not be tolerated.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election in Japan, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

