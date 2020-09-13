'Shocking': Blair, Major chide UK plan to breach international law

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Former prime ministers Tony
Blair and John Major said on Sunday Britain must drop a
"shocking" plan to pass legislation that breaks its divorce
treaty with the European Union, in a breach of international
law.
The British government said explicitly last week that it
plans to break international law by breaching parts of the
Withdrawal Agreement treaty that it signed in January, when it
formally left the EU.
"What is being proposed now is shocking," Major and Blair,
who were adversaries in the 1990s as Conservative and Labour
leaders, wrote in a joint letter published by the Sunday Times
newspaper.
"How can it be compatible with the codes of conduct that
bind ministers, law officers and civil servants deliberately to
break treaty obligations?"
Theresa May, the predecessor of current Prime Minister Boris
Johnson, has also questioned whether international partners
would be able to trust Britain in future.
Johnson's Internal Market Bill is aimed at ensuring
Britain's four constituent nations can trade freely with one
another after leaving the EU, but the government says that
requires overriding part of the withdrawal treaty it signed with
Brussels.
British ministers say the bill is a "safety net" in the
event there is no trade deal reached with the bloc, but top EU
officials say it undermines both the withdrawal treaty and trust
in future talks.
KEEPING THE PEACE
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Sunday that the
Withdrawal Agreement on Northern Ireland "is not a threat to the
integrity of the UK", and had been agreed by the two sides to
protect peace on the island of Ireland.
"We could not have been clearer about the consequences of
Brexit," Barnier said on Twitter.
His British counterpart David Frost responded by saying
London had to reserve powers in the new bill in order to keep
the peace in Ireland.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party,
described the legislation as wrong on Sunday.
"We have broken the trust of our international partners,"
Starmer wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, adding that his
party would oppose the bill in parliament unless changes were
made.
European lawmakers have warned they would not approve any
new trade deal unless the withdrawal agreement was fully
implemented, while there is also talk of possible legal action.
"The reputation of the UK ... as a trusted negotiating
partner on important issues like this is being damaged in a very
serious way," Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told the BBC
on Sunday.
