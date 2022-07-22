Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shooting at Iowa state park leaves three dead, plus gunman

07/22/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Three people were found shot to death on Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in Iowa where authorities later found the body of the shooter, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Police were called at 6:20 a.m. to the park where they found people deceased at a camp and a camper missing. After searching, officers found the body of the shooter, who suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, west of the park, the department said in a statement.

The department identified the shooter as Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23. It did not identify the victims.

No further information was immediately available.

The Maquoketa Caves State Park, located 200 miles (322 km) east of Des Moines, Iowa, was closed until further notice, the safety department said.

The park features massive bluffs, trails that wind through geologic formations and caves that can be explored by walkers or spelunkers.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Brendan O'Brien


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pUkraine's zelenskiy says about 20 million tonnes of last year's…
RE
03:24pDollar shrugs off dismal U.S. data to edge higher
RE
03:16pTruck blockade of major California seaport stretches into day three
RE
03:11pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 18.29% This Week to Settle at $8.2990 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pCuba approves law change that opens door to gay marriage, other family rights
RE
03:02pExplainer-What charges could Trump face for trying to overturn 2020 election?
RE
02:50pHaitian children who escaped gang violence take shelter in Port-au-Prince school
RE
02:49pWall Street declines as ad tech, social media stocks weigh
RE
02:45pShip insurers sail into unknown with Ukraine grain risks after deal reached
RE
02:36pSri Lanka's Election Commission appoints Wajira Abeywardena to vacant MP seat
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
3Lonza Confident on 2022 Goals as 1st Half Sales Book Healthy Rise
4Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
5Euro zone bond yields tumble as business activity contracts

HOT NEWS