Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shooting near Philadelphia concert wounds two police officers

07/05/2022 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Police respond to a shooting in Philadelphia

(Reuters) - Two Philadelphia police officers were shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway late on Monday as thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show with the crowd scattering in panic when shots were fired.

The shooting came hours after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where six people were killed and over 36 were wounded.

Both officers in Philadelphia were released from hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. Police were searching for the shooter.

Video from the incident showed hundreds of people running from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after shots were fired.

Kenney said his administration was "pleading with lawmakers" to stop the "flow of guns into our city."

"Our traditions cannot and will not be ruined by the scourge of gun violence," he added.

The gunfire broke out late on Monday near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the final day of a festival with a large number of people watching a fireworks show after a concert.

"There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway," emergency authorities said, referring to the shooting.

Police instructed people in surrounding buildings to shelter in place.

"I didn't hear the shots, but the cops were like, 'Run, run, run,'" one woman told an NBC affiliate.

One officer sustained a graze wound to the head and the other a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, according to NBC10.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Kim Coghill and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aElderly man from Mexico, synagogue teacher among dead in Chicago suburb shooting
RE
02:47aCrisis-hit Sri Lanka to present debt restructure plan to IMF by August
RE
02:46aRussia's Potanin says he is ready to discuss possible Nornickel-Rusal merger
RE
02:38aIndia June services growth fastest in more than 11 years
RE
02:38aArmed men kill at least 22 in north Burkina Faso attack
RE
02:38aAustralian shares end higher on commodity boost; RBA hikes key rate
RE
02:36aVillagers killed in 'massacre' in western Ethiopia, rights group says
RE
02:36aZimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles
RE
02:35aShooting near Philadelphia concert wounds two police officers
RE
02:34aVatican envoy in Hong Kong warns Catholic missions to prepare for China crackdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse names new head of Swiss private banking
2Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output
3Battery maker Northvolt raises $1.1 billion to rollout factories in Eur..
4RWE AG(NEU) : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS