Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shooting reported at July 4th parade route in Chicago suburb - county sheriff

07/04/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A shooting was reported at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb Highland Park, the Lake County Sheriff's office said on Twitter on Monday.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pUK adds six people, one business to Russia sanctions list
RE
12:36pOhio city imposes curfew after protests over Black man killed by police
RE
12:28pECB top shareholder Germany lays out conditions for aid to indebted states
RE
12:28pShooting reported at July 4th parade route in Chicago suburb - county sheriff
RE
12:25pIrish H1 tax revenues up 25% year-on-year, surplus grows
RE
12:16pSwine fever outbreak in Germany's top pork state poses lasting threat
RE
12:14pArgentina black market peso crashes after economy ministry shake-up
RE
12:10pGermany's Scholz revives 1960s-style meets with unions, bosses on inflation
RE
12:04pSouth African rand flat against the dollar, stocks rise on higher oil
RE
11:48aUK to review tax rules for foreign sovereign investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
5ODL - additional work added to Deepsea Stavanger Equinor Contract

HOT NEWS