Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shootouts and blasts erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff

08/27/2022 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Intense fighting erupted in the Libyan capital overnight and lasted until Saturday morning, with rival factions exchanging heavy gunfire and the sounds of several loud blasts ricocheting around the city.

The clashes took place in Tripoli's city centre, witnesses said, amid a political standoff over control of Libya's government that has seen armed groups increasingly mobilise around the capital in recent weeks.

Pictures and video shared online of the city centre, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed military vehicles speeding through the streets, fighters shooting and local residents trying to douse fires.

"This is horrible. My family and I could not sleep because of the clashes. The sound was too loud and too frightening," said Abdulmenam Salem, a central Tripoli resident. "We stayed awake in case we had to leave quickly. It's a terrible feeling."

There was no immediate comment from the interior and health ministries regarding the fighting, which stopped late in the morning, or any casualties.

The main Libyan standoff pits the Government of National Unity in Tripoli under Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah against a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha, which is backed by the eastern-based parliament.

The United Nations mission in the country warned this week against any attempt to resolve the dispute through violence.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35aChinese premier Li Keqiang praises new energy vehicle sector at industry event
RE
04:27aFood, fuel shortages hit Tunisian shops
RE
04:21aIndia's CoinSwitch cooperating with financial crime agency probe -CEO
RE
04:17aIndia's federal agents asked coinswitch about business model, op…
RE
04:17aIndia enforcement agency probing coinswitch for potential violat…
RE
04:17aIndia crypto app coinswitch cooperating with federal agents in o…
RE
04:10aMorocco recalls Tunisia ambassador over Western Sahara
RE
04:03aShootouts and blasts erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff
RE
03:40aIndia appoints new Supreme Court chief justice who is due to retire in November
RE
02:59aRussia intensifies attacks in parts of eastern Ukraine, Britain says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE- THERE IS A REALISTIC POSSIBILITY THAT…
2Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company
3China July industrial profits down as COVID curbs, heatwaves hit
4Cuba asks for U.S. technical assistance in oil fire clean-up
5DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

HOT NEWS