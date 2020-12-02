Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shop locally online at the brand new Ste. Anne's Marketplace

12/02/2020 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRAFTON, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 has mercilessly upended countless industries, with small business being particularly hard hit and struggling daily to stay afloat.

To help get small businesses at the top of Christmas gift lists, Ste. Anne’s Spa in Grafton has launched a fabulous, online Marketplace to promote shopping locally to their 80,000 loyal spa followers and beyond.

Shoppers can gift amazing, one-of-a-kind products and gift cards from more than 200 local Ontario businesses featured on their brand new online store, including artwork, beauty and fashion products, food and drink, accommodations, and lots more.

It’s a much needed lifeline to small businesses, many that are barely hanging on. The Ste. Anne’s team is inviting all Ontario small business owners to reach out so they can also be added to the curated online collection, in order to increase their reach and boost visibility to their services, products and websites.

“Our hope is that we can use this virtual space to shine a light on small businesses across Ontario and help them weather this storm,” says Jim Corcoran, owner and general manager of the award-winning, all-inclusive destination spa.

Sharing his marketing muscle and business savvy is Corcoran’s way of giving back. Ste. Anne’s Spa has been fully booked since reopening in June and Corcoran, a celebrated local business leader, couldn’t be more grateful.

“Not everyone has been as fortunate as us—we’ve been incredibly blessed to have loyal guests who continue to support us and new guests booking too,” says Corcoran. “We want business owners to have a merrier holiday season, bring in much-needed cash flow, and remain open long past the pandemic.”

Ste. Anne’s Marketplace is a great alternative to big online retailers, like Amazon, and perfect for people who want to support small business and their unique product offerings, and shop from home, Corcoran adds.

Corcoran has worked tirelessly to create solutions to help out local businesses throughout the pandemic, which has seen industries such as tourism, retail and hospitality totally decimated. Building a platform and sharing his client database is just another example of his generous giving spirit, and commitment to community and caring.

Ste. Anne’s mission is to “bring the power of healing through human touch to the world,” and Corcoran and his staff continue to touch people’s lives, including small business owners, in healthy and healing ways.

Attention Editor: For info, interviews, and photos, please contact Wanda Hoehn at 905-349-3704 x2007 or wanda.hoehn@steannes.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:45pWORLDLINE : launches an employee shareholding plan for 2020
AQ
03:45pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Approves $4 Billion Share Buyback Increase, Extends Plan by 3 Years
DJ
03:44pALPHABET : U.S. to accuse Google of labor violations in clampdown on protests, fired employees say
RE
03:43pDollar skids to fresh two-and-a-half-year low as U.S. stimulus in focus
RE
03:43pDMG MORI : Memorandum and Articles of Association of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
PU
03:42pFAF INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against First American Financial Corporation
GL
03:41pEU criticises 'hasty' UK approval of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:41pSEMAPA : 3rd Quarter Interim Report 9M 2020
PU
03:41pLAIRD SUPERFOOD : to Participate in Canaccord and Roth Investor Conferences
BU
03:40pCHINA CARBON GRAPHITE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
2Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
4Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
5Global equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ