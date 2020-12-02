Shop locally online at the brand new Ste. Anne's Marketplace

GRAFTON, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 has mercilessly upended countless industries, with small business being particularly hard hit and struggling daily to stay afloat.



To help get small businesses at the top of Christmas gift lists, Ste. Anne’s Spa in Grafton has launched a fabulous, online Marketplace to promote shopping locally to their 80,000 loyal spa followers and beyond.

Shoppers can gift amazing, one-of-a-kind products and gift cards from more than 200 local Ontario businesses featured on their brand new online store, including artwork, beauty and fashion products, food and drink, accommodations, and lots more.

It’s a much needed lifeline to small businesses, many that are barely hanging on. The Ste. Anne’s team is inviting all Ontario small business owners to reach out so they can also be added to the curated online collection, in order to increase their reach and boost visibility to their services, products and websites.

“Our hope is that we can use this virtual space to shine a light on small businesses across Ontario and help them weather this storm,” says Jim Corcoran, owner and general manager of the award-winning, all-inclusive destination spa.

Sharing his marketing muscle and business savvy is Corcoran’s way of giving back. Ste. Anne’s Spa has been fully booked since reopening in June and Corcoran, a celebrated local business leader, couldn’t be more grateful.

“Not everyone has been as fortunate as us—we’ve been incredibly blessed to have loyal guests who continue to support us and new guests booking too,” says Corcoran. “We want business owners to have a merrier holiday season, bring in much-needed cash flow, and remain open long past the pandemic.”

Ste. Anne’s Marketplace is a great alternative to big online retailers, like Amazon, and perfect for people who want to support small business and their unique product offerings, and shop from home, Corcoran adds.

Corcoran has worked tirelessly to create solutions to help out local businesses throughout the pandemic, which has seen industries such as tourism, retail and hospitality totally decimated. Building a platform and sharing his client database is just another example of his generous giving spirit, and commitment to community and caring.

Ste. Anne’s mission is to “bring the power of healing through human touch to the world,” and Corcoran and his staff continue to touch people’s lives, including small business owners, in healthy and healing ways.