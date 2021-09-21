ShopVue Expands MES Offering to Include Warehouse Management (WMS)

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI Software, a leading provider of mission-critical, end-to-end production-oriented software applications, is pleased to announce the release of ShopVue Warehouse Management. ShopVue, an industry-leading Manufacturing Execution System (MES), has been helping companies for nearly four decades optimize their People, Processes, Orders, and Machines in the production area of their business.

CAI Software acquired Radley Corporation in December of 2020. Radley has been providing process automation tools for over 30 years and brings deep subject matter expertise with respect to materials management. Radley Warehouse Management is now being offered to the ShopVue Community as an add-on module, ShopVue Warehouse Management.

"For years our customers have asked ShopVue to help them manage materials and inventory as part of their production management strategy," said Steve Cascio, Chief Customer Officer. "Our collaboration with Radley allowed us to accelerate this strategic initiative and to deliver greater value for our clients across their production processes."

"Radley is pleased to contribute a flexible warehouse management solution to the ShopVue Community," said Kevin Cammet, Radley Vice President. "The addition of scalable solutions for receiving, inventory management, warehouse task optimization, and shipment verification provides a complete, end-to-end solution for manufacturers."

About CAI Software, LLC

CAI Software, LLC is a recognized leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and Enterprise Process Automation (EPA) software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. We are headquartered in Rhode Island, USA. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com .

About ShopVue

ShopVue, a division of CAI Software, is the leading manufacturing execution system (MES) software for mid- and enterprise-sized manufacturers. ShopVue bridges the gap between the shop floor and your ERP, and optimizes shop floor performance, data collection and control by managing a factory's people, processes, orders and machines. ShopVue schedules machines, provides Paperless Dispatches with digital work instructions and QC checklists. OneClick Operator interactions on touch screens along with IoT interfaces to machine controls provide real-time yield and efficiency information on dashboards. Other modules include Labor Management, OEE and Lot Traceability. We are headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA. For more information, please visit www.shopvue.caisoft.com.

About Radley, LLC

Since 1974, Radley has been providing innovative Electronic Data Interchange, Automated Data Collection and Supply Chain Management software solutions and support for companies across various industries. Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support, Radley serves organizations around the world looking to improve their business logistics processes. To learn more about Radley, visit www.radley.com .

