Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shopify merchant growth falters as weak consumer spending hits businesses

08/08/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Businesses stung by rising costs and lower consumer spending are shying away from Shopify's platform, creating a roadblock in its plan to fix past missteps in overestimating e-commerce demand.

The Canadian company added just 71,000 net merchants in the first half of 2022, according to YipitData's research exclusively shared with Reuters. It added 680,000 at the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and 314,000 last year.

Shopify helps those merchants set up their online stores and payment systems and in return, earns a fee ranging from $29 a month for the basic offering to $2,000 for Plus subscriptions that get access to advanced tools.


Graphic: Shopify's global merchant growth plateaus,

A decline in online shopping has hammered the company's earnings this year and forced it to cut jobs, unwinding a bet that the pandemic-era demand boom would last.

"Unless Shopify adds roughly twice as many merchants in the second half of 2022 as the first half, we estimate they could be on pace for the lowest net merchant additions in a year since at least 2018," YipitData analysts said.


Graphic: The rise and fall of Shopify shares,

They added the slowdown was concentrated in non-Plus merchants, businesses with a smaller size that are more exposed to decades-high inflation and rising interest rates.

That could also risk growth in Plus merchants - the main drivers of Shopify's gross merchandise volume - as some of those subscriptions come from brands upgrading to Plus.

"You have to get people at the top of the funnel ... If you're not getting the members in today it will probably affect your Plus conversions in the next quarter or quarters ahead," said GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders.

To be sure, Shopify said in its latest results Plus did "extraordinarily well" and that total merchant growth in the second half would be more than in the first.

Company President Harley Finkelstein told Reuters that ASICS and Hewlett Packard were some large brands that have migrated to Shopify Plus, while many "homegrown success stories" have also shifted to the offering.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Nivedita Balu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASICS CORPORATION 0.86% 2578 Delayed Quote.0.24%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY 0.59% 14.425 Delayed Quote.-8.94%
SHOPIFY INC. -3.21% 39.4488 Delayed Quote.-70.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56pCorn and soybeans slip after Midwest rains, USDA data awaited
RE
02:55pIndia's July fuel demand rises 6.1% year-on-year
RE
02:53pPeru sol currency moves -0.38% to close at 3.9220/3.9250 soles p…
RE
02:53pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 325 mln soles…
RE
02:42pUnited Steelworkers chief vows to organize clean energy, electric cars and retail industries
RE
02:37pWall St trades mixed on Fed tightening fears, Nvidia weighs
RE
02:30pBahamas migrant arrests soar in 2022 amid spike in sea voyages
RE
02:28pCanada Parliamentary Panel On Transport To Conduct Study Of Airport Delays, Flight Cancellations
RE
02:28pCanada parliamentary panel on transport agrees to conduct study…
RE
02:27pThe first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag ..
2Analyst recommendations: Cigna, Duke Energy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, EO..
3Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion ..
4Nvidia expects second-quarter revenue to drop on gaming weakness
5SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss

HOT NEWS