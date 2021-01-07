Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shopify removes stores affiliated with Trump

01/07/2021 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc logo is shown on a computer screen in the illustration photo in Encinitas California

(Reuters) - Canada's Shopify Inc took down stores affiliated with U.S. President Donald Trump from its e-commerce platform on Thursday, a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who has refused to concede his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, had urged his supporters to come to Washington for a rally on Wednesday.

Shopify said the recent events determined that Trump's actions violated its policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause.

Attempts to access TrumpStore.com and shop.donaldjtrump.com, which sold "Make America Great Again" hats and similar items, were unsuccessful on Thursday, as the websites displayed error messages.

Shopify's move comes as social media platforms Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Snap Inc temporarily locked the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 1.80% 268.1483 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
SHOPIFY INC. 5.64% 1145.27 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
SNAP INC. 6.36% 52.76 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33pSanofi says could help produce competitors' COVID-19 shots
RE
12:33pShopify removes stores affiliated with Trump
RE
12:32pQ&A : Best Practices for Building a Culture of Cybersecurity
PU
12:31pFederal investigators probe business-card sales practices at AmEx - WSJ
RE
12:28pNATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : Statement Regarding Seed Coat Fragments in Cotton Produced in the Southeast
PU
12:28pU.S. Treasury Yields Jump on Inflation Trade
DJ
12:28pJobless Claims Remain Elevated While Consumer Demand Boosts Goods Imports -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:26pTESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen
RE
12:26pUk pm johnson says u.s. president trump encouraged people to storm capitol, that was completely wrong
RE
12:20pLVMH gives Tiffany a makeover, promotes Arnault scion after $16 billion deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
3Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ