Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Shopify's revenue growth slowest in seven years, shares plunge

05/05/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa

(Reuters) -Canada's Shopify Inc reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth in about seven years and delivered a big miss on profit, sending the e-commerce giant's U.S. shares tumbling 15% on Thursday.

Global e-commerce growth has eased from the frenetic pace seen during the pandemic when brick-and-mortar retailers set up an online presence to reach stuck-at-home customers. Rivals Amazon.com Inc and ebay have also disclosed the hit from slowing demand for online shopping.

Shopify's first-quarter revenue rose 22% to $1.2 billion, a far cry from the nearly 100% growth during the early days of the pandemic. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.24 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), a widely watched industry metric, rose 16% to $43.2 billion, but missed expectations of $45.43 billion.

Firms are also dealing with surging costs of transportation and labor, as well as customers reining in spending due to surging inflation.

To counter the slowdown, Shopify is ramping up investments to widen its delivery network to better compete with larger rivals.

Towards this, the company on Thursday announced a $2.1 billion cash-and-stock deal to buy logistics firm Deliverr. The U.S.-based firm delivers more than a million orders per month for thousands of merchants across the United States, the company said.

First-quarter adjusted profit per share of 20 cents was well short of expectations of 63 cents.

Total operating expenses jumped 67.3% to $735.6 million in the quarter.

U.S-listed shares of Shopify were trading at $418 in premarket trading. They have lost about 65% this year.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:38aU.S. weekly jobless claims increase; layoffs creep up in April
RE
08:35aKellogg raises annual sales forecast boosted by price increases
RE
08:34aSTATE-OWNED CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA TO CLOSE 13% OF ITS BRANCHES : sources, document
RE
08:34aSTATE-OWNED CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA TO CLOSE 13% OF ITS BRANCHES : sources, document
RE
08:34aBank of England's Bailey explains rate hike
RE
08:33aRoyal Caribbean misses revenue estimates as Omicron, Ukraine crisis hamper demand
RE
08:32aShopify's revenue growth slowest in seven years, shares plunge
RE
08:25aChina will roll out more support measures to stabilise jobs - cabinet
RE
08:23aPound skids 2% on BoE recession warning, biggest daily fall since 2020
RE
08:22aEU regulator says risk of civil planes being accidentally targeted in Ukraine war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
2ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
3Interim Report January -March 2022
4Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
5Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike

HOT NEWS