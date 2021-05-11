Log in
Shoplifting and Dishonest Employee Average Case Values Increased in 2020, According to Jack L. Hayes Internationals 33rd Annual Retail Theft Survey!

05/11/2021 | 09:05am EDT
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Jack L. Hayes International, Inc. released today the results of their 33rd Annual Retail Theft Survey which reports on over 184,000 shoplifters and dishonest employee apprehensions in 2020 by just 22 large retailers, who recovered over $81 million from these thieves.

Jack L. Hayes International, Inc.

"While temporary store closures due to the Covid-19 Pandemic resulted in fewer thieves being caught stealing in 2020, the average shoplifting case value increased 13.0% and the average dishonest employee case value increased 3.8% over 2019," said Mark R. Doyle, President of Jack L. Hayes International, Inc.

Mr. Doyle added, "As expected, the Covid-19 Pandemic clearly affected apprehensions and recovery dollars in 2020, with shoplifting apprehensions and recovery dollars down 43.8% and 36.5% respectively; and dishonest employee apprehensions and recovery dollars down 20.3% and 17.2% respectively. However, those participant retailers designated as 'essential,' saw overall apprehensions rise 7.9% and dollar recoveries increase 9.1% during 2020."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THIS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ANNUAL THEFT SURVEY INCLUDE:

* Participants: 22 large retail companies with 18,594 stores and over $500 billion in retail sales in 2020.

* Apprehensions: Participants apprehended 184,621 shoplifters and dishonest employees in 2020, down 41.3% from 2019. Note: "Essential" retailers' apprehensions increased 7.9%.

* Recovery Dollars: Participants recovered over $81 million from apprehended shoplifters and dishonest employees in 2020, down 30.0% from 2019. Note: "Essential" retailers' recovery dollars increased 9.1%.

* Shoplifters: 158,158 shoplifters were apprehended in 2020, down 43.8%; and over $49 million was recovered from these shoplifters, down 36.5%. Note: "Essential" retailers' shoplifting stats were up 8.6% (apprehensions) and 15.3% (recovery dollars).

* Dishonest Employees: 26,463 employees were apprehended in 2020, down 20.3%; and $32 million was recovered from these employees in 2020, down 17.2%. Note: "Essential" retailers' dishonest employee stats were up 2.7% (apprehensions) and 0.1% (recovery dollars).

* Case Averages:
- Total Thefts: $440.48, up 19.2% in 2020
- Shoplifters: $310.11, up 13.0% in 2020
- Employees: $1,219.61, up 3.8% in 2020

Full survey results and some thoughts behind the numbers are available at: http://hayesinternational.com/news/annual-retail-theft-survey/.

ABOUT JACK L. HAYES INTERNATIONAL:

Jack L. Hayes International, Inc. is a leading loss prevention and inventory shrinkage control consulting firm, and for over 40 years has provided a wide spectrum of Asset Protection, Inventory Shrinkage Control, Loss Prevention, Safety, and Security related services to every facet of industry including retail, manufacturing and industrial organizations.

News Source: Jack L. Hayes International Inc.

Related link: http://hayesinternational.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/shoplifting-and-dishonest-employee-average-case-values-increased-in-2020-according-to-jack-l-hayes-internationals-33rd-annual-retail-theft-survey/

