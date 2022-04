The company's IFRS turnover came in at 734.5 million euros ($775.19 million), up 36.2% compared with the previous year.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which counts Forum des Halles in Paris and Madrid's La Vaguada among its assets, confirmed its adjusted recurring earnings per share guidance for 2022.

($1 = 0.9475 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan and Federica Mileo in Gdansk; editing by Jane Merriman)