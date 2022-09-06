Shoprite's annual profit rises as inflation-hit South Africans drive demand

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest
grocer Shoprite Holdings reported a 10.3% increase in
annual profit on Tuesday as shoppers flocked to discount store
chains for everything from groceries to household supplies in
the face of higher inflation.
Shoprite's more affluent customers, who have largely
shrugged off the impact of inflation, also boosted profit and
sales at its upmarket Checkers supermarket chain, which also
offers on-demand grocery delivery.
Shoprite, with more than 2,900 stores in 11 African
countries, said headline earnings per share, the main profit
measure in South Africa, rose to 1,055 cents in the 52 weeks to
July 3, up from 956.3 cents in the prior year.
Shoprite managed to chalk up group sales growth of 184.1
billion rand ($10.75 billion), up 9.6% as its core South African
supermarkets business grew sales by 10.1%, despite the impact of
civil unrest last year that damaged its 231 stores.
Within this unit, its discount namesake Shoprite and Usave
supermarket businesses, which together make up 52.8% of
Supermarkets South Africa sales, increased sales by 7.2%, while
its Checkers supermarket business, which makes up 39.8% of
revenue, increased sales by 9.1%.
The retailer had more shoppers at its stores in the
financial year, with visits up by 5% and average basket spend
increased by 4.9%. Internal selling price inflation was kept
below the country's inflation, measuring at 3.9% for the group,
it said.
($1 = 17.1328 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tom Hogue and Louise
Heavens)