Short-dated JGB yields fall after strong 5-year note auction

04/08/2021 | 12:26am EDT
TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Yields on shorter-dated Japanese government bonds fell on Thursday after an auction of five-year notes drew strong demand, easing concerns about investor appetite for new debt.

The finance ministry's auction drew bids worth 4.55 times the amount of debt sold, higher than the bid-cover ratio of 3.25 at the previous auction of five-year debt last month.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 151.31, with a trading volume of 12,927 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.095%. The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.460%.

The 30-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.650%.

At the long end, the 40-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.705%.

The five-year yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.105%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
