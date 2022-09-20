Short-dated euro zone yields hit multi-year highs on inflation angst, ahead of Fed

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone short-dated government bond
yields hit fresh multi-year highs after stronger than expected
inflation data fuelled expectations of more monetary tightening.
German producer prices rose in August at their strongest
rate since records began in annual and monthly terms. Excluding
energy, the year-on-year rise in producer prices came in at 14%
in August.
Germany’s two-year yield, more sensitive to central bank
rate hikes, rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 1.65%, after hitting
its highest since July 2011 at 1.68%.
Italy’s two-year yield rose to its highest since the end of
May 2018 at 2.66%, up 3.5 bps.
Investors also braced for another significant U.S. Federal
Reserve rate hike, on Wednesday, and several other central bank
meetings this week. Sweden raised rates by a full percentage
point on Tuesday as it seeks to rein in inflation.
Investors have priced in further monetary tightening by
central banks even through a recession.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their
highest level since 2011 overnight, while the two-year yield hit
its highest since November 2007 in London trade.
Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark of the bloc, hit a
fresh three-month high at 1.87%.
“As ECB (European Central Bank) officials leave no doubt
about their commitment to bring down inflation, terminal rate
expectations keep on pushing higher,” Commerzbank analysts said
in a note to clients.
The ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) Forward for August 2023
was at 2.7%.
ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said last week the central
bank could raise interest rates into next year, and a recession
could not be ruled out.
The exact number of further interest rate increases by the
ECB will depend on upcoming macroeconomic data, ECB
Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Monday.
Italy’s 10-year yield rose 7 bps to 4.133%, its highest
since mid-June, with the spread between Italian and German
10-year yields at 226 bps.
Citi analysts said in a research note that the “10yr
BTP-Bund (spread) could break past 240 bps in coming weeks with
final election polls giving the right-wing coalition a majority
of nearly two-thirds.”
Italy's right-wing bloc looks set to win a majority in both
houses of parliament in next Sunday's election, but the absence
of anti-euro rhetoric seen in the 2018 election has reassured
investors, for now.
