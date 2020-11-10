Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday

* Beaten-up stocks jumped after vaccine news
* Short sellers had cut positions recently
* Losses come after big paydays from falling prices
(Updates with U.S. short selling losses)
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Short sellers betting
against European and U.S. travel, leisure and bank stocks lost
billions of dollars on Monday, after news of a COVID-19 vaccine
triggered a rally in shares of companies that have suffered
under months of virus-fueled restrictions and lockdowns.
Investors positioned to profit from declines in European
travel, leisure and bank stocks alone lost more than $500
million on Monday, according to data provider ORTEX Analytics.
Among U.S. shares, just seven travel-linked companies,
Carnival Corp, Expedia Group, Booking Holdings
Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, American Airlines
Group Wynn Resorts and Norwegian Cruise Line
Holdings, accounted for $2.35 billion in losses for
short sellers, the firm's data showed.
Total short-selling losses across industries are likely to
have been much higher.
European travel and leisure stocks are up 12% since
the start of the month while shares of banks, which are
sensitive to the state of the economy and among the markets's
worst performers since the coronavirus outbreak in March,
reached a five-month high on Tuesday.
The Dow Jones U.S. Travel & Leisure Index jumped
8.2% on Monday and is up nearly 15% for November. On Tuesday,
the index fell 1.7%.
This week's dramatic rebound in beaten-up share prices
followed Pfizer's announcement of positive data from its vaccine
trial, raising hopes of an economic recovery.
Calculations by ORTEX Analytics showed short sellers of
European travel and leisure companies lost $284 million based on
positions held on Monday. Losses for European bank short-sellers
totalled $233 million.
Rolls-Royce, Carnival and British Airways
owner IAG rank among the biggest winners of this week's
rally, while bank stock risers include Societe Generale
, Barclays and Lloyds, all up between
10% and 25%.
But for short sellers the rebound equalled pain after
several months of profitable bets -- they lost an estimated $101
million on Deutsche Lufthansa on Monday, $52 million
on TUI and $66 million on HSBC, ORTEX data showed.
"Whilst Pfizer described yesterday as a great day for
science and for humanity, it was anything but for short sellers
who look to have been caught out by the market adjustment." said
ORTEX co-founder Peter Hillerberg.
Hedge funds profit when they borrow a stock and sell it back
when the price falls, pocketing the difference, a practice known
as short-selling.
Funds with significant short positions in travel and leisure
stocks include D.E. Shaw, GLG Partners - which had a net short
position in Rolls-Royce of 0.92% on Nov. 4 - and Marshall Wace,
according to UK regulatory filings. The funds either declined to
comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
STILL SHORT
Betting against travel and bank stocks had been a winner for
hedge funds since governments shut down swathes of their
economies in March.
Short sellers had made an estimated $1.87 billion from bank
shorts since March to Nov. 6 and $140 million from wagering
against travel and leisure companies, ORTEX calculates.
Investors have banked profits and reduced positions since
August. But significant outstanding short exposure remained as
some bet on further falls following another round of government
lockdowns.
"Companies whose business models have been most impaired by
COVID are yet to fully recover from their lows," analysts at
Barclays said in a note on Tuesday.
"They could therefore be the biggest beneficiaries of a
successful vaccine deployment, as their depressed revenue and
earnings are yet to recover," they added.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in
New York; Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Jonathan Oatis and Tom
Brown)