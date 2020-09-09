Short sellers upped positions as stocks recoiled, tech shorts rout winners -S3

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's short sellers stepped up
bearish stock bets following the market's recoil from record
highs last week, reaping sizable profits from the fall in some
of the high-profile technology names that were at the vanguard
of the rally, according to Financial analytics firm S3 Partners.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones industrial average
and the Nasdaq all fell sharply since peaking last
Wednesday. The Nasdaq fell just over 10%, the most of the three,
to enter a technical correction as of Tuesday's close. The three
main indexes rebounded on Wednesday.
The decline in tech stock prices helped reduce short
interest in the sector, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing
director of predictive analytics at S3. But he said there was
active short selling during the fall to keep dollar positions
constant, with short interest percent of float increasing for
all three indexes over the three trading sessions since the
markets topped.
"People were shorting into the weak market and increasing
their exposure as the notional value went down due to the price
moves," he said.
In the broad Russell 3000, total short interest fell $50.3
billion, but overall short interest as a percent of float rose
0.05%. In the tech-heavy Nasdaq the figures were -$28.9 billion
and +0.30%, respectively.
Overall, shorts posted $61.4 billion in net-of-financing,
mark-to-market gains in the three days.
The biggest winners on the short side were some of the
bigger year-to-date short-side losers, S3 data showed. They
included Tesla, Apple and Alibaba as
the top three. Microsoft, Amazon.com and
Facebook were four, five and seven respectively and
Netflix was the 15th most-profitable short since the
highs.
Carnival Corp, Nikola Corp, Norwegian
Cruise Line, Macy's and American Airlines
rounded out the five biggest short losers.
"You're seeing shorts doing what they're supposed to be
doing - shorting into a down market, trying to recoup some of
their losses," Dusaniwsky said, adding they had been "bloodied"
since the Nasdaq and Nasdaq 100 rallied off the post-COVID lows
on March 23.
(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Dan Grebler)