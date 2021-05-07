Shorter work week: Chilean firm joins global trend to ease 'stress pandemic'

SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - A Chilean career services firm
has slashed its work week to four days starting on Friday,
joining a global trend to combat fatigue from working remotely
during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santiago-based firm People&Partners said it was inspired to
make the move after Chile's mass protests in 2019, followed by
economic hardships from the pandemic, took a toll on its
employees.
"We are facing a potential stress pandemic as well," said
Carmen Luz Morales, the company's general manager. "With
telecommuting, many people work far more hours than they did
before. We hope it becomes contagious so that other companies
can review their policies."
Companies around the world that shortened their work week
say it boosts productivity, motivates staff and reduces burnout.
Many have adopted more flexible work policies that they hope
will pay financial and mental health dividends.
Santiago, Chile's capital of 6 million people, has endured
months of quarantine since the coronavirus struck the South
American nation in March 2020, leaving many high-rise towers
vacant, streets quiet and workers at home.
"This is not a normal situation," said Andrea Kannegiesser,
who has worked with People&Partners for three years. "We are
surviving a pandemic while we work, so companies also have to
worry a little about our welfare."
Citigroup Inc last month declared "Zoom-Free Fridays"
and encouraged employees to limit calls outside work hours.
Every little bit counts, said Chilean labor psychologist
Raul Berrios. "Any measure that contributes to generating better
working conditions has a positive impact on people's mental
health."
(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by
Richard Chang)