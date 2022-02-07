Shots Box Encourages At-Home Date Night for Valentine's With New Whiskey Taster's Club

Have a memorable experience at home while learning to taste whiskeys this Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shots Box, the expert curated liquor tasting experience, delivers arrays of shot-sized craft, artisanal, and small batch spirits distilled by tastemakers nationally to doorsteps across America. This year, Shots Box focuses on at-home date night ideas to create memorable experiences on a budget without an extravagant night out. The Whiskey Taster's Club is a uniquely prepared selection that gives the gift of a tasting experience at home, but also a recurring date night with half year and annual subscription options.

"Making Valentine's Day special and showing loved ones a unique experience is important," said JC Stock, CEO and Founder of Shots Box. "We created the Whiskey Tasters Club whiskey subscription box as a fun way to have a date night in, connect on Galentine's Day, but to also create a bi-monthly experiences for people to share new tastes on a regular basis with community events and online groups."

Last year Shots Box launched the Valentine's Day box to highlight the sweet, spicy and hot flavors of the romantic holiday season. This year Shots Box focuses on creating recurring date nights with the Whiskey Tasting Club as a reminder for loved ones and special friendships to create intimate moments to bond while sharpening palettes to learn about new spirits.

Whether you're a liquor enthusiast or just want to try something new, the Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club subscription box is the perfect gift for a partner, friend, co-worker or loved one. But if whiskey is not your style, Shots Box also has options for the gin, vodka, tequila, or interesting flavored liquor lovers out there too.

This Valentine's Day, stay in and make a new memory at home with spirits to remember from Shots Box.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that offers arrays of shot-sized craft distilled liquors from local, craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits from small businesses and top distillers. Curated by tastemakers and delivered nationally, Shots Box is best known for top rated whiskey subscription services The Whiskey Club and The Whiskey Tasters Club offered in half year and annual subscriptions. Featured in Forbes, Thrive Global, Condé Nast Traveller, Rolling Stone and The Chive provides a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, learn how to properly taste liquors and gain access to full bottles of spirits that are not accessible elsewhere.

For new product launches and announcements, recipes, guides, blogs and tips, follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

To learn more, visit www.shotsbox.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment