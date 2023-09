BEIRUT (Reuters) - Shots were fired at a U.S. embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday, the embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said, noting no injuries were reported.

"At 10:37 PM local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the U.S. embassy. There were no injuries, and our facility is safe. We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities," Nelson said.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily, writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly)