Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Shots fired near NATO patrol in Kosovo's volatile north, NATO says

12/25/2022 | 06:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Shots were fired near a NATO patrol in the northern part of Kosovo where local Serbs have set up roadblocks to bar police from Pristina from patrolling the area marred by ethnic tensions in recent months, NATO said on Sunday.

No one was injured and the car was undamaged when the shots were heard in the area of Zubin Potok, NATO's mission, KFOR, said in a statement. KFOR did not say where the shots came from. Some 3,760 NATO troops maintain the fragile peace.

Local Serbs, a population of around 50,000 in Kosovo's north, set up barricades after police on Dec. 10 arrested a former Serb police officer on charges of assaulting serving police officers during a previous protest.

The local Serbs, who do not recognise the state of Kosovo and are backed by Belgrade, are demanding the release of the arrested officer and other demands before they will remove the barricades.

Kosovo's government has asked KFOR, which maintains a neutral role, to remove the barricades.

Ethnic Serb mayors in northern municipalities, along with local judges and some 600 police officers, resigned last month in protest over a Kosovo government decision to replace Serbian-issued car license plates with ones issued by Pristina.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci in Pristina; Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:11aRussian defence ministry: three military personnel killed as res…
RE
12:04aDutch governor klaas knot signals european central bank will kee…
RE
12:03aBOJ Kuroda shuns near-term chance of exit from easy policy
RE
12/25BOJ Kuroda: Widening of yield band not step towards easy policy exit
RE
12/25Indian private banks' bond buys hit near three-yr high in Dec
RE
12/25Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
RE
12/25INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher tracking U.S. peers, oil prices
RE
12/25Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
RE
12/25Indian shares open higher led by metal stocks
RE
12/25India's NDTV shares rise after founders sell stake to Adani
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
2South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets
3Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China eases into living wit..
4India's NDTV shares rise after founders sell stake to Adani
5Advent to buy 'significant' stake in India's Suven Pharma, explore merg..

HOT NEWS