Shots fired, smoke rising at Tehran's Evin prison

10/15/2022 | 08:23pm EDT
STORY: There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials or reports from state media on the footage, which was shared on social media.

"Gunshots can be heard from Evin Prison and smoke can be seen," said the activist website 1500tasvir, which also shared video footage.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the buildings and scenery seen in the video, which matched file and satellite photography of the area. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.

"Families of prisoners have gathered in front of the main door of Evin prison," said a witness contacted by Reuters. "I can see fire and smoke. Lots of special forces. Ambulances are here too."

Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless, returned to Evin on Wednesday (October 12) after being granted a brief furlough, his lawyer said. Other dual nationals are also held at Evin.

The prison, which mostly holds detainees facing security charges, has long been criticized by Western rights groups and was blacklisted by the U.S. government in 2018 for "serious human rights abuses".


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS