ShouTi Appoints Ding Ding, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer

ShouTi Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company creating world-class small molecule medicines using advanced computational and structure-based technology, today announced the appointment of Ding Ding, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dr. Ding will oversee the company’s investor relations and global financing activities. She joins ShouTi from Credit Suisse, where she served as the head of APAC Healthcare Investment Banking and Capital Markets.

“Dr. Ding is an accomplished financial executive with an exceptional track record in the global healthcare investment banking industry,” said Dr. Raymond Stevens, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Ding’s deep financial acumen and expertise both in the United States and in Asia will serve ShouTi well as we advance our pipeline of small molecule medicines for chronic diseases within the metabolic, cardiovascular and pulmonary therapeutic areas. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team, where her contributions will help position ShouTi for significant growth in the years ahead.”

Dr. Ding brings 20 years of experience in healthcare investment banking and equity research in New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai. She began her career in 2001 at UBS Warburg in US healthcare investment banking, and then as a research analyst covering US large cap pharma at Lehman Brothers. In 2010, Dr. Ding rejoined UBS as the head of China healthcare equity research, and then acted as the head of China healthcare investment banking for Barclays before joining Credit Suisse. Dr. Ding received her B.S. from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, MBA in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and Ph.D. in pharmacology and neuroscience from the State University of New York.

About ShouTi

ShouTi develops life-changing medicines for patients using advanced computational and structure-based technology. The company’s platform combines the latest advancements in computational chemistry, visualization of molecular interactions, and data integration to design orally available, superior medicines that overcome current limitations of biologic and peptide drugs. ShouTi is advancing its clinical-stage pipeline of differentiated treatments focused on chronic diseases with high unmet need, including cardiovascular, metabolic and pulmonary conditions. The ShouTi team’s deep experience with complex biological targets and mechanisms, structure-based drug design, and global drug discovery and development enables the company’s vision: to design and develop world-class medicines with high patient impact and broad commercial opportunity. For more information, visit www.shoutipharma.com and follow the company on Twitter @ShouTiPharma and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005130/en/