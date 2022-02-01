Log in
Show Your Love This Valentine's Day with Papa Murphy's HeartBaker® Pizza

02/01/2022 | 05:05pm EST
Enjoy a Sweetheart of a Deal that includes both the beloved HeartBaker® Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for a limited time

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is delighted to announce the return of its Valentine's Day classic—HeartBaker® Pizza—a fun and festive pizza shaped like a heart! The HeartBaker® Pizza is available online and in stores nationwide beginning February 1 and is priced at $10 or $11, depending on location. It is available as a cheese or pepperoni option.

Guests may also choose to bring home our Sweetheart of a Deal—a HeartBaker® Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough—for just $14 (prices vary in Hawaii and Alaska).

"Papa Murphy's is excited for the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, which is always a rewarding time for us," said Kim McBee, Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing at Papa Murphy's. "We take a lot of pride in our HeartBaker® Pizzas and the feeling it brings as our guests settle in for an unforgettable meal. We're honored to help make the day special—regardless of how it's celebrated—with the delicious, fresh pizza, cookie dough, and other menu items they expect from Papa Murphy's!"

The HeartBaker® Pizza starts with Papa Murphy's fresh dough, made-from-scratch daily, topped with traditional red sauce, 100% whole-milk Mozzarella cheese that's grated fresh daily (or Dairy-Free cheese in available markets), and the option of adding premium pepperoni.

Papa Murphy's continues to focus on the highest level of service and personal safety for guests and communities. Stores have made it easier than ever for guests to order and bake their favorite pizza at home on their schedule. Guests can order online or from Papa Murphy's official app or through their favorite delivery app where available. In the stores, "quick pick-up" racks are conveniently placed near the entrance so that guests can limit time inside. Where possible, curbside pick-up and drive-thru options are offered to allow guests to stay in their vehicles.

For more information, and to find a Papa Murphy's location nearest you, please visit papamurphys.com, or connect online: facebook.com/papamurphyspizza, instagram.com/papamurphys, and twitter.com/papamurphys.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S
Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich the everyday with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take' n bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

Media Contact:
Alexis Diltz
communications@papamurphys.com
360-449-4001


HOT NEWS