Showa Denko Materials to Launch the Mass Production of “MCL-E-795G,” an Ultra-Low CTE Core Material for Next-Generation FC-BGA Package Substrate

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Hisashi Maruyama; hereinafter “Showa Denko Materials”) announces the mass production of the “MCL-E-795G” series, an advanced functional laminate material for printed wiring boards, starting in October 2021. MCL-E-795G achieves high packaging reliability such as low warpage and high heat resistance required for semiconductor package substrates used for large servers in data centers and high-performance computing (HPC).*1

With remote work becoming more common amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and 5th generation mobile communications systems (5G) spreading in recent years, the demand is growing for large servers in data centers and other devices with numerous high density semiconductor packages to process enormous amounts of data at high speeds. Achieving higher density requires enhanced packaging reliability of printed wiring boards for semiconductor packages as well as reduced substrate warpage caused by the thermal expansion difference between semiconductor chips and substrate materials in packaging process. High heat resistance is also essential for substrate materials now that the lead-free packaging process has become mainstream to address environmental concerns, such as complying with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive,*2 leading to more customers soldering at high reflow*3 temperatures in their manufacturing processes. In addition, high levels of safety and reliability have become increasingly important requirements for semiconductor package substrates as they are used in electronic devices advancing in wide-ranging fields and expected to be used under various conditions.

To overcome these challenges, Showa Denko Materials has realized superior low warpage properties by, for example, applying low CTE (coefficient of thermal expansion) resins and increasing the filler content,*4 resulting in a 15 to 20 percent warpage reduction*5 from its conventional models when packaging the “MCL-E-795G” series. In particular, the type LH combining low CTE glass cloth can reduce warpage by additional 20 percent.*6 The MCL-E-795G series has also achieved high heat resistance and excellent insulation reliability by designing and incorporating resins highly resistant to thermal shock and external stress as the framework, thereby helping customers improve process yields in their manufacturing processes. Moreover, the series features flame-retardant resins to provide customers with safer semiconductor package substrates, and obtained V-0/VTM-0 certification under UL-94,*7 a standard indicating the flammability ratings for plastic materials.

The strength of Showa Denko Materials’ laminate materials for printed wiring boards lies in their excellent packaging reliability, including warpage properties and flatness, with their semiconductor package substrate applications holding the world’s top share in value terms*8 (FY2020).

Showa Denko Materials’ Packaging Solution Center also boasts superior simulation and packaging substrate evaluation technologies to facilitate the development of semiconductor package substrates with the industry’s top-class packaging reliability by offering optimal products to customers based on their applications.

Showa Denko Materials will continue to take full advantage of its Packaging Solution Center and other facilities to develop innovative, more technologically advanced laminate materials for printed wiring boards and further expand their market share, while contributing to the creation of more sophisticated printed wiring boards.

*1 High-performance computing refers to the use of a high-performance computer system to process enormous amounts of data and perform complex calculations at high speeds.

*2 The EU’s Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive restricts the use of certain hazardous substances in electric and electronic equipment.

*3 Reflow refers to a method of mounting semiconductor packages by melting solder attached to printed wiring boards.

*4 Increasing the amount of filler contained in resin.

*5 Compared with Showa Denko Materials’ MCL-E-705G.

*6 Compared with Showa Denko Materials’ MCL-E-795G.

*7 UL (Underwriters Laboratories Inc.) is a testing organization in the United States that certifies the safety of industrial products and issues UL certifications as proof of product safety. UL-94 V-0/VTM-0 certification is granted when meeting the UL standards for the height of a vertically flaming specimen and the time to extinguish the flame after ignition.

*8 Source: Prismark Partners (June 2021)

[ MCL-E-795G ]

Overview

MCL-E-795G is an advanced functional laminate material for semiconductor package substrates used in such fields as large servers in data centers and high-performance computing (HPC).

Features

(1) Superior low warpage properties required for large FC-BGA (flip chip ball grid array) package substrates.

(2) High heat resistance and excellent insulation reliability that help customers improve process yields in their manufacturing.

(3) High level of safety with UL94 V-0/VTM-0 certification.

