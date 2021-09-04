Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shri RK Singh takes review of thermal power plants

09/04/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Power
Shri RK Singh takes review of thermal power plants

Shri Singh holds meeting with Power, Coal and Railway ministry representatives , besides Power PSUs

Seeks coordinated approach to streamline the coal stock position in anticipation of rising power demand
Posted On: 04 SEP 2021 3:29PM by PIB Delhi

Shri RK Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy held an extensive review meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Power (MOP), Ministry of Coal, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Railways, and the power PSUs here last evening. Taking a detailed and comprehensive review of the coal stock position at individual thermal power plants (TPPs), he directed the officials to work in a co-ordinated manner to streamline the stock & supply of coal, in anticipation of the rising energy demand.

Shri Singh reviewed the day wise status of power requirement and withdrawal from the grid state wise. He also reviewed the coal stocks' status, and also the Hydro Power generation. He went into reasons for shortfalls in power generation, across power generation units. The minister also asked the power secretary to look at the possibility of reducing the benchmark of 14 days of coal stocks to a benchmark of ten days of coal stocks for identification of plants to divert coal to plants with extremely depleted stocks

Shri Singh desired the power ministry to hold a separate review for power plants with captive mines, to ensure maximum use of these mines by their power plants. He also wanted ministry officials to look more into blending imported and indigenous coal, for better economics for the plants, in case importing was the requirement for such plants.

The minister pointed out that rising demand for energy augurs well for the economy and is encouraging. He impressed upon the officers that energy demand is likely to rise and that will need to be factored in as they address the current constraints.

***

MV/IG



(Release ID: 1751983)Visitor Counter : 39


Disclaimer

Ministry of Power of the Republic of India published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:30aENEL S P A : to look at entering India's power distribution market - CEO
RE
06:27aZALARIS : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
06:26aBANSAL MULTIFLEX : Flipkart co-founder challenges Indian enforcement agency probe
RE
06:22aMARIFIL MINES : IRS Math Error Notice 2021 (Sep 2021) Get Informed Here!
PU
06:22aShri RK Singh takes review of thermal power plants
PU
06:02aFarmers, stakeholders, DA to craft strategic corn industry roadmap
PU
06:00aCARGOTEC OYJ : Hiab completes acquisition of US demountables manufacturer Galfab
AQ
05:48aSAUDI RESEARCH AND MEDIA : state media companies to start moving from Dubai to Riyadh
RE
05:42aMARIFIL MINES : Oginject Legit (September 2021) All You Need To Know!
PU
05:42aMARIFIL MINES : Net Worth Jim Bakker 2021 Get Exciting Details!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian
2Saudi Research and Media : state media companies to start moving from D..
3Tesla : Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding lega..
4China set to sell 1.7 million NEVs between Jan-Aug, nearly tripling on-..
5U.S. companies lash out at Texas law changes, including abortion ban

HOT NEWS