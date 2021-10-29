Log in
Shri Shaktikanta Das re-appointed as RBI Governor

10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

October 29, 2021

Shri Shaktikanta Das re-appointed as RBI Governor

Central Government has re-appointed Shri Shaktikanta Das as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a further period of three years beyond the 10th day of December 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1123

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
