Shri Shaktikanta Das re-appointed as RBI Governor 10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields �ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क RESERVE BANK OF INDIA वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001 Website : www.rbi.org.in Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001 ई-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502 October 29, 2021 Shri Shaktikanta Das re-appointed as RBI Governor Central Government has re-appointed Shri Shaktikanta Das as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a further period of three years beyond the 10th day of December 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Press Release: 2021-2022/1123 (Yogesh Dayal) Chief General Manager Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:22 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 Latest news "Companies"