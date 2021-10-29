�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
October 29, 2021
Shri Shaktikanta Das re-appointed as RBI Governor
Central Government has re-appointed Shri Shaktikanta Das as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a further period of three years beyond the 10th day of December 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
