Shunten International : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Shunten International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that on 10 March 2021, the Company offered to grant share options (the "Option(s)") to certain eligible participants (the "Grantee(s)"), subject to their acceptance, to subscribe for a total of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.0025 each of the Company (the Share(s)"), under the share option scheme of the Company effective on 11 October 2013.

Details of the Options granted are as follow:

Date of grant : 10 March 2021 (the "Date of Grant") Number of Options granted : 10,000,000 Options (each Option shall entitle the holder of the Option to subscribe for one Share)

Exercise price of Options granted

:HK$0.200 per Share

(not less than the highest of (i) the closing price of HK$0.136 per

Share as quoted in The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's (the "Stock Exchange") daily quotations sheet of the Date of

Grant; (ii) the average closing price HK$0.140 per Share as quoted in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet for the five trading days immediately preceding the Date of Grant; and

(iii) nominal value of HK$0.0025 per Share)

Validity Optionsperiodofthe

: The validity period of the Options shall be one year from the Date of Grant and the Options shall be lapsed at the expiry of the validity period. Vesting date of Options

: All of the Options will vest on the date after 3 months from the Date of Grant.

None of the Grantee is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or an associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of any of them.

