Shut U.S. coal plants seen as potential sites for small reactors

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Recently shut U.S.
coal-fired power plants could serve as sites for a new
generation of small nuclear reactors, the head of the nation's
largest public power utility and a U.S. senator from West
Virginia said on Wednesday.
Hundreds of coal plants have been shutting due to
competition from cheap natural gas and falling costs for
renewable power, resulting in massive job losses in communities
that depend on mining and power generation. Since 2010 more than
250 U.S. coal-fired power plants have shut.
"I see those sites as very viable small modular reactor
(SMR) sites," Jeff Lyash, president and chief executive of the
Tennessee Valley Authority, or TVA, said during a virtual
Atlantic Council event.
TVA first started using coal-fired plants in the 1950s, but
has begun to retire older, less efficient units in keeping with
its commitment to generate cleaner energy. It has three
traditional nuclear reactors.
Shut coal power plants would be ripe for SMR development
because of their available water resources and existing power
grid connections, Lyash said.
SMRs are regarded by some as a critical carbon-free
technology that power grids will need to supplement intermittent
sources like wind and solar. They have been touted by the last
three U.S. administrations, but face high costs and delays.
"Some of our better manufacturing sites are the coal-fired
power plants," said Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West
Virginia. "You could come online much quicker and we could
accomplish this at a much faster rate than anything else we
could do," he said about the SMR potential.
The first U.S. small-scale project, NuScale Power LLC,
majority-owned by construction and engineering firm Fluor Corp
, is planning to develop 12 60-megawatt modules at the
Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory.
The estimated cost has shot to $6.1 billion, up from $3.6
billion in 2017.
Last year, the Trump administration approved $1.35 billion
for the project over 10 years, funding that depends on annual
approval by Congress, on top of $230 million the DOE had pumped
into the project since 2013.
This year, Montana's state senate approved a study on
building SMRs at old coal plants.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner
Editing by Marguerita Choy)