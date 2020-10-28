Shutterfly Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

Company adds two to Board to help solidify the company’s position as a market leader in photography and personalized products

Shutterfly Inc., the leading digital retailer and manufacturing platform for photography and personalized products, today announced the appointments of two new members to its Board of Directors: Julia Brown and Namrata Patel.

Ms. Brown and Ms. Patel join Shutterfly from Carnival Corporation and Airbnb, respectively, and bring years of management experience in building and scaling world-class consumer brands. In their new roles, Ms. Brown and Ms. Patel will lend their expertise in strategic sourcing, user experience and design to help shape the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

“We are so excited to welcome Julia and Namrata to our Board,” said Hilary Schneider, CEO of Shutterfly, Inc. “They bring decades of leadership and expertise in understanding consumer behavior and creating exceptional customer experiences – two areas that are vital to our next phase of growth. Their unique blend of perspectives and functional insights will help position us well for future success.”

Ms. Brown most recently served as the Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of Carnival Corporation & plc where she oversaw sourcing and supplier relationship management across their nine cruise lines. Prior to Carnival, Ms. Brown served as CPO and on the global management teams of Mondelez International, Kraft Foods and Clorox. She has served on several non-profit boards, with the most recent being the Executive Leadership Council (Washington, DC), the Arsht Center for Performing Arts (Miami), and Camillus House (Miami). She is currently a trustee for the Chartered Institute for Purchasing and Supply (based in the UK).

Ms. Patel is a Director at Airbnb where she leads the professional hosting business segment. Since joining Airbnb, she also led product management for the end-to-end consumer-facing experience on Airbnb websites and mobile apps including in-product merchandising, search, booking, trip planning, and messaging. Prior to Airbnb, Ms. Patel served as Vice President at Minted where she led product management and user experience design for the online design and art marketplace. Ms. Patel is a Fulbright Scholar, and holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Shutterfly, Inc.

Committed to making all of life’s experiences unforgettable, Shutterfly Inc., is the leading digital retailer and manufacturing platform for photography and personalized products.

Shutterfly Inc. operates three divisions: a Consumer division, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Consumer division helps customers create the most from life’s moments through its flagship personalized Shutterfly products; premium offerings in its Tiny Prints boutique; Snapfish custom photo gifts, as well as wedding invitations and stationery; and GrooveBook, an iPhone and Android app and subscription service that prints up to 100 mobile phone photos in a GrooveBook and mails it out every month. Lifetouch is the national leader in school photography, built on the enduring tradition of “Picture Day,” and also serves families through portrait studios and other partnerships. Shutterfly Business Solutions delivers enterprise digital printing services that enable efficient and effective customer engagement through personalized communications. For more information, please visit www.shutterflyinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005927/en/