Shutterfly, Inc. : Names Craig Rowley Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

09/09/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Shutterfly, Inc., the leading retailer and manufacturing platform dedicated to helping capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments, today announced the appointment of Craig Rowley as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. In this role, Craig will be responsible for all marketing strategies across Shutterfly’s portfolio of brands, including its Shutterfly namesake, Lifetouch and Snapfish, among others. Craig joins the company on September 14, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005327/en/

Craig Rowley, Shutterfly Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Craig Rowley, Shutterfly Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“I can’t wait to welcome Craig to the Shutterfly team,” said Hilary Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Shutterfly, Inc. “This is an exceptional collection of brands, with strong consumer love and loyalty. We have an opportunity to not only continue to cultivate that emotional connection but build even stronger and more personal relationships with our customers as we innovate on both our products and our communication capabilities. Craig brings creativity and depth of experience to drive this work forward.”

Craig brings more than 20 years of brand marketing and advertising experience spanning multiple industries – retail, ecommerce, technology, outdoor gear/apparel, packaged goods, automotive, travel/hospitality – and multiple household brands including Porsche, Intel, Harley-Davidson, Toyota, REI, Ritz Carlton, Procter & Gamble, John Deere, Kraft, Colgate-Palmolive, and more. Additionally, Craig has a depth of experience in digital including site development, U/X, ecommerce, personalization, SEO/SEM, social media, content and performance marketing. Most recently, Craig was chief marketing officer at Groupon, where he led the global multi-disciplinary team in an effort to transform Groupon to a vibrant, local experiences marketplace. Prior to Groupon, Craig led REI’s purpose-driven brand transformation through such campaigns as #OptOutside and fueled gender equality in the outdoors through campaigns such as #ForceofNature. Before that, Craig served in leadership positions at several marketing/advertising agencies, including Saatchi & Saatchi LA, Borders Perrin Norrander, Carmichael Lynch, and others, serving high profile brands and leading memorable, award winning campaigns. Throughout, Craig has inspired a digital-centric, data-driven culture to fuel marketing performance and effectiveness.

“Shutterfly has an incredible collection of consumer brands, including household names that inspire the sharing and reliving of precious memories,” said Craig. “I’m excited to join the talented cross-brand team and guide the ongoing work to drive deeper customer connections while bringing a fresh approach to our brand storytelling and campaigns.”

Craig earned an MBA from J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, and a bachelor’s degree in Advertising and Marketing from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Shutterfly, Inc.

Shutterfly, Inc. is the leading retailer and manufacturing platform for personalized products and communications. Founded in 1999, Shutterfly, Inc. has three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Consumer and Lifetouch help customers capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments through professional and personal photography, and personalized products. The Shutterfly and Snapfish brands bring photos to life in photo books, gifts, home décor, and cards and stationery. Lifetouch is the national leader in school photography, built on the enduring tradition of “Picture Day,” and also serves families through portrait studios and other partnerships. Additionally, Shutterfly Business Solutions delivers digital printing services that enable efficient and effective customer engagement through personalized communications. For more information about Shutterfly, Inc., visit www.shutterflyinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
