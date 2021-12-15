Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shuttle Computer Group Introduces Entry-Level Fanless DL20N Business PC

12/15/2021 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, announces its new DL20N 1.3L XPC Slim, a low-power consumption and affordable business and productivity computer. The new DL20N integrates a high-performance fanless CPU and chipset with peripheral expandability and network connectivity, making it well suited for education, office, thin-client, IoT edge computing, and digital signage applications that include current and legacy peripherals.

“As an entry-level computer, the DL20N can be used in many industries, and in so many ways,” said Tosh Akhgar, director of sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group. “From a data collection point in an oil field that’s in the middle of the desert to a taxi to a three-display fast-food restaurant, the robust DL20N is there.”

The versatile DL20N offers 19-volts or 12-volts in a low-power consumption design, and is built with the choice of Intel® Jasper Lake, Celeron N4505, Intel® Celeron N5105 or Intel® Pentium N6005 processors. It accommodates 2 x DDR4 2933 SO-DIMM, maximum size 16GB, 8GB per DIMM, one HDMI™ 2.0b, one DisplayPort, and one VGA video outputs for triple independent display installation. The DL20N supports one Gigabit LAN, includes an M.2 module for IEEE 802.11ac WiFi expansion.

The new DL20N is available now through Shuttle’s direct B2B group or through its ecommerce / distribution partners, and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems. For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com. or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


Latest news "Companies"
12:54pAM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Argus Group Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries
BU
12:53pNew wave provides update to spin-out of way of will
GL
12:53pNew wave provides update to spin-out of way of will
GL
12:52pDerek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's rights
RE
12:51pFirstEnergy Pennsylvania Utilities File Plans to Purchase Electric Generation Supply Beginning in 2023
PR
12:51pCloud Security Alliance Releases Report on Corda Blockchain Framework and Security Controls
BU
12:50pDeutsche Bank's M&A business in Q4 extremely strong, executive says
RE
12:49pBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander to invest $6 billion in digital transformation and tech in Latin America by 2024
PU
12:49pSTAR PEAK : Benson Hill Finalizes First Commercial Harvest of Ultra-High Protein Soybean Varieties to Scale Production of its Innovative Soybean Ingredient Portfolio
PU
12:49pMICROSOFT : New milestone for Azure AI's Florence v1.0 computer vision model pushes state of the art
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
2BioStock: Abliva on the IND-approval from FDA
3Analyst recommendations: Costco Wholesale, Domino's Pizza, Ingersoll Ra..
4North American Morning Briefing:Stocks Seen on Hold as Fed Looms
5CleanSpark : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Resu..

HOT NEWS