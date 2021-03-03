Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shuttle Computer Group Introduces K21WL01 and K15RK01 Versatile, High-Traffic Kiosk Computers

03/03/2021 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, introduces its pair of durable, versatile, heavy-duty kiosks, the 21-inch K21WL01 and the 15-inch K15RK01, with multi-touch, IP-65 rated screens. Their sleek construction and modular design include a built-in three-inch thermal printer, integrated 1D/2D barcode scanner, credit card reader, RFID/NFC/IC, webcam, and speakers, with plenty of extra ports for more peripherals.

Shuttle computers are known to be reliable, customizable, and easy to integrate into a variety of markets. The K21WL01 and K15RK01 can be used on a countertop or wall- or poll-mounted; they are perfect for high-traffic applications like airport or parking lot ticketing, secure door access, trade show and hotel guest check-in, self-ordering for fast food, healthcare integration, casino wayfinding, theme park ticketing, and more.

“We provide the Shuttle Experience: hands on, boots on the ground integration support, generating ideal solutions that our partners need,” said Tosh Akhgar, director of sales and marketing. “And we’re confident that our new K21WL01 and K15RK01 kiosks will be adopted by many of our new and existing customers because they’re so easy and versatile. Simply add your application and stir.”

These new kiosks also feature an exacting security measure: the on/off mechanism requires a special magnet to engage, and it’s in a sealed location so that only authorized users can access the internal cabinetry.

The K21WL01 and the K15RK01 kiosks are TAA-certified for government contracts and will be available in the spring through Shuttle’s B:B group; distribution partners; and online. One-year limited warranty on parts and labor.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for gaming; streaming; digital signage, point-of-sale (POS), and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries; as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com or call 1-888-972-1818.


Contact:
Nancy Napurski
Lionheart Communications
585-967-3348
nnapurski@lionheartpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pR1 RCM  : The Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
PU
01:54pDEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP.   : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:54pGENERAL DYNAMICS  : Lifts Quarterly Dividend 8.2%
DJ
01:52pNETFLIX  : BILLY BOB THORNTON, ALFRE WOODARD and REGÉ-JEAN PAGE ROUND OUT CAST FOR “THE GRAY MAN”
PU
01:51pSunak gives UK economy a new boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead
RE
01:50pDAKTRONICS  : Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q)
PU
01:50pNEOENERGIA S A  : In the year marked by Covid-19, projects for public health institutions were among the main ac...
PU
01:50pSTANTEC  : Utah Transit Authority celebrates the completion of Phase I of new bus operations, maintenance, and administration facility
PU
01:50pION BEAM APPLICATIONS  : Iba – Transparency Notification
AQ
01:49pPORTNOY LAW : Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Apache Corporation Investors
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks retreat on jobs data, rising dollar
2Wall Street opens on a mixed note
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
5S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as high-flying tech stocks slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ