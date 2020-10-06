ShuttleOps : Bridges the DevOps Application Delivery Gap with No-code Multicloud Kubernetes Capabilities

Drag-and-drop Docker and Kubernetes functionality for AWS, Azure and GCP helps unite Dev and Ops for cloud-native app development, deployment and management

No-code CI/CD leader ShuttleOps today announced drag-and-drop functionality for building and deploying Docker container images to self-managed or hosted Kubernetes clusters, managing application runtime configurations and automating application delivery across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Users can now link to Docker container registries and Kubernetes clusters from their ShuttleOps accounts, leveraging familiar build and deploy pipelines with comprehensive application management capabilities.

ShuttleOps eliminates the need to select and train operations staff on disparate artifact management, secret management, cloud, container, deployment and configuration management technologies. ShuttleOps streamlines application delivery by enabling organizations to decouple applications from their runtime environments and deploy them quickly and effectively across the leading public clouds, on-premises, or hybrid environments. It allows horizontal scaling in real-time, providing repeatable development, build, test and production environments. With ShuttleOps, organizations are able to standardize service infrastructure across the entire pipeline, eliminating delays, failures and conflicts by replacing time-consuming manual tasks and unmaintainable scripts.

“Achieving consistency in best practices across application and infrastructure teams can be complicated, due to the wide range of tools available, the prevalence of multicloud environments, and talent retention dynamics,” said Jim Mercer, research director, DevOps at IDC. “Platforms that help companies unify application development along with deployment and management workflows can lower the bar to engagement for a wider variety of skill-sets and help organizations create stronger value in the marketplace.”

Moving Organizations to the Cloud with Containers and Kubernetes

New features include:

YAML-free deployment from Docker container registries to Kubernetes clusters

Advanced Kubernetes configuration support for ConfigMaps, Secrets and Ingress Controllers

Support for global management of environment variables and container arguments

Intelligent rolling deployment support for Kubernetes

At-a-glance visibility into the state of Kubernetes applications and environments

Ability to manage Kubernetes apps and environments

Provisioning of Kubernetes namespaces

Ability to build Docker container images from push to master or on pull-requests from source control

ShuttleOps secures application secrets and configures cloud firewalls, eliminating the need for out-of-band processes and the resulting deployment complexity. In addition to Docker and Kubernetes, ShuttleOps supports Chef Habitat for packaging and delivery of non-containerized applications, enabling organizations to manage both containerized and non-containerized apps in similar ways, in the same platform, with the same workflows. Habitat provides clear guidance regarding how applications can be packaged with their dependencies so they can be deployed to any platform most effectively.

“ShuttleOps helps IT organizations address the biggest challenge they face today -- the application delivery gap between Dev and Ops,” said David Found, CEO of ShuttleOps. “By helping to establish standard practices and unify tool sets across teams, regardless of coding expertise, we are able to reduce complexity and accelerate time-to-value. Our new container capabilities enable teams to eliminate external services for DevOps strategies and solutions, and allow them to focus on building the next generation of software to take their business into the future.”

ShuttleOps is available in community and professional editions. For more information, visit: https://www.shuttleops.io/pricing.

About ShuttleOps

Headquartered in Toronto, ShuttleOps is a leading developer of no-code continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), designed to enable businesses to accelerate application development and delivery. The SaaS platform provides seamless integration with top DevOps tools including Chef, Docker, Kubernetes, GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket and public cloud providers such as AWS, GCP and Azure, removing complexity and closing the skills gap by enabling users to build, deploy and manage applications, without writing code. With ShuttleOps, teams have greater flexibility to scale resources and reduce the time and cost of traditional approaches, with a fast, simple and secure way to deliver applications. For more information, visit www.shuttleops.io.

