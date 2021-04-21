Log in
Si2 : Names Vic Kulkarni Chief Strategy Officer

04/21/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Vic Kulkarni, former vice president of strategy at Ansys, has joined Silicon Integration Initiative as chief strategy officer. He now supports the Si2 leadership team’s expanding opportunities as one of the semiconductor industry’s leading R&D joint ventures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005739/en/

Vic Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer, Silicon Integration Initiative (Photo: Business Wire)

Vic Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer, Silicon Integration Initiative (Photo: Business Wire)

Before retiring from Ansys last month, Kulkarni was responsible for steering the business, technology, go-to-market and product strategy of the Semiconductor Business Unit. His areas of responsibility included chip-package-board and system design software solutions, multi-domain simulation technology, and AI/ML to address challenges faced by multiple verticals ranging from connectivity, 5G, autonomous, aero-defense, HPC and edge-node compute. He also drove strategic acquisitions for the Ansys leadership team.

Prior to Ansys, Kulkarni served as co-founder, president and CEO of Sequence Design, which focused on EDA solutions for power and energy-efficient chip designs. He also held a variety of engineering and senior management positions in leading semiconductor and EDA companies in Silicon Valley.

Kulkarni earned an MSEE in Solid State Electronics from the University of Cincinnati, which honored him with the "Distinguished Alumnus Award” in 2007. He has a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

John Ellis, Si2 president and CEO, said Kulkarni’s time as a former Si2 board member provides an excellent backdrop for his current role. “While on the board,” Ellis said, “Vic was involved in developing a new methodology for setting Si2’s long-term strategy. In this newly created role, he will be diving even deeper into hands-on reshaping of the organization for its future sustainability and growth.”

“The duality of Moore’s Law and the More-than-Moore trend in scaling below 10 nanometers is creating a renaissance in the semiconductor industry,” Kulkarni observed. “I am honored to join John and the Si2 ecosystem in addressing crucial interoperability challenges facing the next generation of semiconductor-to-electronic system designs.”

About Si2

Founded in 1988, Si2 is a leading research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of The National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them a large measure of protection against federal antitrust laws. The Si2 international membership includes semiconductor foundries, fabless manufacturers, and EDA companies.


© Business Wire 2021
