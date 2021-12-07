SiLC Technologies Rolls Out First Commercially Available Chip-Integrated FMCW LiDAR Sensor

Eyeonic Vision Sensor Poised to Accelerate Next-Generation Machine Vision in Mobility, Robotics, Security and other Markets

Today, SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC) announces the launch of its powerful, compact vision sensor delivering coherent vision and chip-scale integration to the broader market. The new Eyeonic™ Vision Sensor takes LiDAR to a new level of performance by providing accurate instantaneous depth, velocity, and dual-polarization intensity information while enabling immunity to multi-user and environmental interference. These features will enable robotic vehicles and machines to have the necessary data to perceive and classify their environment and help them predict future dynamics using low-latency, low-compute power and rule-based algorithms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005306/en/

The new Eyeonic Vision Sensor delivers coherent vision and chip-scale LiDAR in a compact package; designed to bring true vision to autonomous vehicles, security solutions and industrial robots. (Photo: Business Wire)

Harvesting the additional information that is carried by photons, Eyeonic is the foundation for the next generation of machine vision. The Eyeonic Vision Sensor is a first-of-its-kind FMCW LiDAR transceiver. At the nexus of the Eyeonic Vision Sensor is SiLC's silicon photonic chip which integrates LiDAR functionality into a single, tiny chip. Representing decades of silicon photonics innovation, this chip is the only readily-integratable solution for manufacturers building the next generation of autonomous vehicles, security solutions and industrial robots.

“Eyeonic will be transformational to many industries across the globe by enabling the anticipated mass migration to coherent imaging,” explained Mehdi Asghari, founder and CEO, SiLC. “Our unique technology and innovative manufacturing process puts SiLC in the optimal position to provide the key building blocks needed for this next wave of significant innovation – at a competitive price.”

Keenly driven by the technology challenges of commercializing silicon photonics, SiLC's integration platform brings together high-performance components into a single silicon chip through mature semiconductor fabrication processes, offering a low-cost, compact, and low-power solution.

“Eyeonic represents one giant step forward in the quest to bring true vision to machines," said Kris Peng, president at UMC Capital. “This is the first step toward a scalable, lightweight, low-cost solution that can measure the full motion of any object - without any prior training.”

The ability to manufacture commercial-grade coherent LiDAR solutions has become a pacing factor for market growth – a situation that SiLC is remedying. SiLC intends to make this technology available to all system integrators and end-users, starting with enabling early access to strategic partners in autonomy, security and industrial applications. Offered in two configurations, fiber and fiberless, Eyeonic addresses the current roadblocks facing industries that rely upon vision sensors to embrace burgeoning market opportunities. Fiberless vision sensors have long been sought after as they enable the lowest cost in a compact configuration. The fiber pigtailed Eyeonic allows for design flexibility by supporting configurations where the FMCW LiDAR transceiver and scanning unit are at different locations.

To facilitate customer development efforts, SiLC offers reference designs and a range of key components needed to develop a full solution. Examples of fully configured systems, based on the Eyeonic platform, will be made available as prototypes to enable rapid evaluation by customers and end users.

SiLC will demonstrate the Eyeonic Vision Sensor at CES 2022 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas. Please connect with SiLC at contact@SiLC.com for more information or to schedule an appointment. To view the SiLC Eyeonic Launch Video, please click here.

About SiLC Technologies

On a mission to enable machines to see like humans, SiLC Technologies is bringing forth its deep expertise in silicon photonics to advance market deployment of FMCW LiDAR solutions. The company's breakthrough 4D+ Eyeonic Chip integrates all photonics functions needed to enable a coherent vision sensor, offering a tiny footprint while addressing the need for low cost and low power. SiLC's innovations are targeted to robotics, autonomous vehicles, biometrics, security, industrial automation and other leading markets.

SiLC was founded in 2018 by silicon photonics industry veterans with decades of commercial product development and manufacturing experience. SiLC's 4D LiDAR chip has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as ideally positioned to disrupt the global LiDAR market and the company has been named a Cool Vendor in Silicon Photonics by Gartner. Investors in SiLC include Dell Technology Capital, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, FLUXUNIT – ams OSRAM Ventures, UMC Capital, Alter Ventures and Epson.

For more information, visit www.silc.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005306/en/