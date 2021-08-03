SiMa.ai : Appoints Industry Veteran Moshe Gavrielov as Chairman of the Board

SiMa.ai, the machine learning company transforming the embedded edge market through high-performance compute at the lowest power, today announced Moshe Gavrielov has been appointed the new SiMa.ai Chairman of the Board. Following two years as a member of the SiMa.ai Board of Directors, Gavrielov is assuming Chairman of the Board responsibility and will lead the SiMa.ai Board. He will also play a key role in supporting the company as it prepares to productize its first-generation machine learning SoC (MLSoC™) platform, after having recently closed its Series B funding round in May 2021.

“I feel privileged to take on this important role at such an exciting time for the SiMa.ai team, the company, and the industry as a whole,” said Moshe Gavrielov, SiMa.ai Chairman of the Board. “Edge computing represents a powerful paradigm shift and has the potential to become even more powerful when combined with game-changing technology. SiMa.ai’s differentiated machine learning platform and software-first approach that focuses on ease-of-use will enable more customers to adopt the technology quickly. I believe the company is poised to disrupt the edge market in ways that will benefit the industry for years to come.”

Gavrielov, who served as President and CEO of Xilinx for over 10 years, led the company’s transformation into the industry-leading All Programmable player by widening its scope beyond FPGAs with a significantly broader technology portfolio. Accomplishments include delivering three consecutive generations of silicon, software, and IP technology leadership, significant market share gains, nine straight quarters of revenue growth, and delivering 70% GM and 30% OM. These strategic, operational, and financial accomplishments resulted in significant market cap expansion approaching a $20B valuation. AMD announced the purchase of Xilinx at a $35B valuation in October 2020. Today Gavrielov also serves on the Board of Directors of TSMC, as Executive Chairman of Wind River Systems, a TPG Company, and as Chairman of the Board of Foretellix, Ltd.

“Moshe’s distinguished 40+ year career spans semiconductor, EDA, and embedded markets. His long history of leadership, together with his industry experience, makes him the ideal person for this role. He is one of the very best executive leaders in the industry and I look forward to working closely with him to ensure SiMa.ai makes a positive impact in the world of embedded computing and enables machine learning to scale at the edge,” said Krishna Rangasayee, Co-Founder and CEO of SiMa.ai.

SiMa.ai is a machine learning company transforming the embedded edge market through high-performance compute at the lowest power. Initially focused on computer vision applications, the company’s software-first approach simplifies ML integration and supports the broadest set of capabilities through a purpose-built MLSoC platform, enabling rapid adoption and creating the best of ease-of-use experience. SiMa.ai is led by technologists and business veterans and backed by a set of top investors committed to helping customers scale machine learning at the edge. For more information, visit www.SiMa.ai.

