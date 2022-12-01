Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sicily says Italy to put trustees in charge of Lukoil-owned refinery

12/01/2022 | 09:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy works to keep Lukoil refinery going as sale talks drag on

ROME (Reuters) -Italy's government will place a Lukoil-owned refinery in Sicily in the hands of trustees, the region's leader said on Thursday, to prevent it being shut down because of a looming embargo on Russian seaborne oil.

Sicily's governor Renato Schifani told a regional assembly meeting the government would approve the measure later in the day, in comments confirmed by his spokesman to Reuters.

A European Union embargo on Russian crude takes effect on Dec. 5 and it risks blocking supplies to Lukoil's ISAB refinery.

The refinery has relied solely on Russian oil since banks stopped financing it and providing the guarantees needed to buy oil from elsewhere following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine begun in February.

On Wednesday, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said the options available to the plant were to secure financing from banks through a state guarantee or direct state support, while talks to sell the refinery drag on.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that sale talks had resumed with U.S. investment platform Crossbridge Energy Partners, which would value the plant between 1 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.57 billion).

Crossbridge Energy Partners declined to comment.

Schifani said the trusteeship was "an important solution" that would still allow for an eventual sale of the plant that accounts for a fifth of Italy's refining capacity and employs about 1,000 workers in an economically disadvantaged area.

"In the absence of possible buyers, nationalisation cannot be ruled out, as it happened in Germany," Schifani said, referring to Berlin taking control of a refinery owned by Russian oil firm Rosneft in September.

The government had no immediate comment on Schifani's remarks.

A source close to the matter who declined to be named told Reuters that the government was working on unlocking financing for ISAB.

Lukoil is affected by international sanctions in the United States, though not in Europe, and banks are seeking reassurance that they would not risk fines if they have dealings with it.

($1 = 0.9574 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini and Barbara Lewis)

By Angelo Amante


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.59% 88.73 Delayed Quote.9.01%
FINES INC. -0.27% 1502 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 2.73% 82.679 Delayed Quote.4.48%
Latest news "Economy"
09:41aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa: from activist to businessman to wounded president
RE
09:39aHSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
RE
09:37aNigeria finance minister says borrowing still sustainable
RE
09:36aChina says it supports resolving Zambia debt issues
RE
09:33aEU agrees $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil -EU diplomat
RE
09:32aEU's von der Leyen says Brexit talks with UK's Sunak encouraging
RE
09:31aU.S. Justice Department weighing new guidance on messaging apps, clawback policies -official
RE
09:30aSicily says Italy to put trustees in charge of Lukoil-owned refinery
RE
09:30aCompanies have reached deal on FCAS jet programme, says Dassault Aviation head
RE
09:26aTurkey calls for U.S. understanding ahead of possible Syria operation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Credit Suisse's fund outflows may spark M&A talk - JPMorgan
3Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
4Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
5SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel

HOT NEWS