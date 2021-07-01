Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sick as a dog? Pets often catch COVID from humans, study finds

07/01/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chile

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - If you think you have COVID-19, it might be best to stay away from your pets, says the author of a Dutch study that found a surprising number of dogs and cats may be getting infected.

"About one out of five pets will catch the disease from their owners," said Dr Els Broens of Utrecht University in the Netherlands, although there are no known cases of the disease spreading from pets to humans.

"Luckily, the animals do not get very ill from it."

In Broens' study, presented this week in a paper at the European Congress of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, 156 dogs and 154 cats from 196 households were tested in homes where humans were known to have had a coronavirus infection.

About 17% of the animals, 31 cats and 23 dogs, had antibodies for COVID-19, suggesting they had been infected.

In addition, six cats and seven dogs, or 4.2% of the animals, had an active infection as shown by a PCR test.

Later testing showed those animals recovered quickly and did not pass it on to other pets in the same household, Broens said.

COVID-19 is thought to originate in bats and it has been known since the first months of the pandemic that non-human mammals can be infected, but few become seriously ill.

Only minks are known to have been infected by humans and then passed the disease on to other humans.

Broens said the affection owners have for their cats and dogs may play a role in the pets' high infection rates.

"A lot of the pet owners are in very close contact, like they sleep with their animals in their bed, so you can imagine that there's close contact, so that transmission can take place," she said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pU.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle
RE
12:33pSick as a dog? Pets often catch COVID from humans, study finds
RE
12:30pU.S. corn, soy, wheat futures hit highest since mid-June
RE
12:27pGerman finance minister Scholz says OECD tax agreement marks 'colossal progress'
RE
12:24pECB should not tolerate inflation overshoot, Weidmann says
RE
12:21pU.S. to review proposed Dominion Energy wind farm off Virginia
RE
12:21pCOLUMN - OIL PRICE SPIKE WOULD ACCELERATE U.S. SHIFT TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Kemp
RE
12:17pCountries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%
RE
12:00pOecd says a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% is estimated to generate around $150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually
RE
12:00pBolivia economy minister says country aims to buy 2-4 tonnes of gold annually to build up foreign reserves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar little changed ahead of U.S. payrolls; short-term trend tilted to upside
3EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources
4BARCLAYS PLC : U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test
5Dealmakers drown in deals in second-quarter M&A frenzy

HOT NEWS