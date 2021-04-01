Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SideKick Operators : Partners With the Oscar W. Larson Company and Trive Capital

04/01/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SideKick Operators (“SideKick”), the Texas-based strategic investment and advisory firm, is excited to announce its recent partnership with the Oscar W. Larson Company (“Oscar Larson” or the “Company) and Trive Capital (“Trive”). Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Clarkston, Michigan, Oscar Larson is a growing and leading end-to-end provider of installation, testing, inspection, planned maintenance and repair services for fuel infrastructure across North America

SideKick chairman Phil Miner said, “We are thrilled to become partners with the Oscar Larson and Trive team. They put people first and lead with a service first mentality.”

SideKick is a co-investor alongside Trive and the shareholders of the Oscar W. Larson Company. SideKick is also serving as a strategic advisor to the Oscar Larson management team as the company expands nationally and broadens their offerings to better meet the needs of their customers.

President Charles Burns said, “We are excited about our partnership with Trive and Sidekick. Our teams share a passion for unrivaled service. We believe that this is the right combination to accelerate our growth and expansion.”

About SideKick Operators

For more than 4 decades, the partners of SideKick Operators have been building long lasting and sustainable companies across North America. SideKick is a strategic firm investing in mission critical trades providing repair, maintenance, inspection, and testing services. The company joins in partnership with business leaders to build national brand reputations through operational excellence. SideKick comes from a history with a deep rooted appreciation for founder and family-owned businesses.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion in aggregate capital commitments. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive’s targeted industry sectors and situations.

About Oscar Larson

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Clarkston, Michigan, Oscar Larson is a leading end-to-end equipment distributor and provider of installation, testing, inspection, maintenance and repair services to fuel infrastructure and other customers across the Midwest.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pSOLLENSYS CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48pCYBER APPS WORLD  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48pManufactured housing properties inc. announces results for the year ended december 31, 2020
GL
02:46pEmergent says it has disposed off spoilt COVID-19 vaccine batch
RE
02:46pSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA  : The Board of Directors of Cattolica Assicurazioni has called the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for 13 and 14 May 2021 (first and second call)
PU
02:44pStatement on New Independent Co-Chair of the IDA20 Replenishment
PU
02:44pVERSO  : 2020 Verso Annual Report
PU
02:44pNO BORDERS, INC. (OTC : NBDR) Reports 2020 Annual Financials With Dramatic Year Over Year Revenue Growth
GL
02:43pCanadian dollar gains as manufacturing strength cheers investors
RE
02:42pSIT S P A  : Exercise of the sit warrants.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Global chip supply chain increasingly vulnerable to massive disruption, study ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ