Latest News
Sidley Austin LLP : Represents Fundamental Advisors in Acquisition of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc.

05/24/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
Sidley is representing investment funds affiliated with Fundamental Advisors in their proposed acquisition of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) for US$161.7 million. Fundamental Advisors is a leading alternative asset manager dedicated to municipal, public purpose, and community assets and a longtime client of Sidley and Peter Benudiz.

The Sidley deal team is led by David Grinberg, Payom Pirahesh, and Luke Ashworth (M&A and Private Equity) and includes Cat Zhang, Alex Newland, and Jim Warczak (M&A and Private Equity); Ed Norris, Rachel Kleinberg, and Jonathan Westreich (Tax); Oren Gertner and Elizabeth Shea Fries (Investment Funds); Banks Bruce and Kendra Smith (Global Finance); Jim Lowe, Beth Chen, Jamie Sadler, and Stewart Inman (Antitrust/Competition); Ben Rosemergy, Lauren Gallagher, and Li Wang (Employee Benefits); Keith Hayden Del Prete, Jonathan Koh, and Jared Feldman (Real Estate); Daniel Ray, Julia Chester, and Daphne Chen (Technology and IP Transactions); Richard Klingler, Michael Roberts, and Lauren Kitces (Data Privacy); Ellen Pesch (Insurance); Eric Hoffman (Labor); Eric Schwartz (Commercial Litigation); and Maureen Crough and Allen Braddock (Environmental).

Disclaimer

Sidley Austin LLP published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 18:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
