Sidley Austin LLP : Represents Fundamental Advisors in Acquisition of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc.

Sidley is representing investment funds affiliated with Fundamental Advisors in their proposed acquisition of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) for US$161.7 million. Fundamental Advisors is a leading alternative asset manager dedicated to municipal, public purpose, and community assets and a longtime client of Sidley and Peter Benudiz.
The Sidley deal team is led by David Grinberg, Payom Pirahesh, and Luke Ashworth (M&A and Private Equity) and includes Cat Zhang, Alex Newland, and Jim Warczak (M&A and Private Equity); Ed Norris, Rachel Kleinberg, and Jonathan Westreich (Tax); Oren Gertner and Elizabeth Shea Fries (Investment Funds); Banks Bruce and Kendra Smith (Global Finance); Jim Lowe, Beth Chen, Jamie Sadler, and Stewart Inman (Antitrust/Competition); Ben Rosemergy, Lauren Gallagher, and Li Wang (Employee Benefits); Keith Hayden Del Prete, Jonathan Koh, and Jared Feldman (Real Estate); Daniel Ray, Julia Chester, and Daphne Chen (Technology and IP Transactions); Richard Klingler, Michael Roberts, and Lauren Kitces (Data Privacy); Ellen Pesch (Insurance); Eric Hoffman (Labor); Eric Schwartz (Commercial Litigation); and Maureen Crough and Allen Braddock (Environmental).
