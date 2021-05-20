Log in
Sidley Austin LLP : Represents Joint Venture Consortium in US$4 Billion Student Loan Securitization

05/20/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Sidley represented a joint venture among Nelnet, Inc. and certain investors, in acting as issuer's counsel for the US$4,031,720,000 Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2021-A Private Education Loan-Backed Notes issuance. The transaction is one of the largest asset-backed securitizations in any consumer asset class since the 2008 global financial crisis. This is the first securitization of the approximately US$10 billion student loan portfolio that was acquired by the joint venture earlier in 2021.

The Sidley team was led by T.J. Gordon and Megan Roberts (Global Finance); with assistance from David K. Solow, Rohan Mehta, Joey Lim, James A. Kutter, Victoria R. Grace-Hunt, Sally K. Jordan (paralegal), Pietro Fontana, Dale Lum, and William Shirley (Global Finance); John K. Van De Weert, Tom Hunter, and Kerry Nilsen (Banking and Financial Services); Perry J. Shwachman and Ellen P. Pesch (Insurance); Ryan M. Scofield, Courtney J. Gilberg, Ellen Heighten, and Sara Garcia Duran (M&A and Private Equity); Richard M. Silverman, Peter D. Edgerton, Robert M. Kreitman, Tracy D. Williams, and John Wilson (Tax); Kevin F. Blatchford and Prabhat K. Mehta (Capital Markets); Beth J. Dickstein (Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation); and Brian M. Kaplowitz (Investment Funds).

Disclaimer

Sidley Austin LLP published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
