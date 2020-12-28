Sidley Represents Enbridge Inc. in Acquisition of Crude Storage Assets From Blueknight Energy ...

Sidley is representing Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) in the purchase of crude storage assets from Blueknight Energy Partners for $132 million, subject to customary adjustments and excluding crude oil linefill and inventory. The assets include approximately 6.6 million barrels of crude oil storage in Cushing, Oklahoma.

The team was led by Glenn Pinkerton and Atman Shukla, with support from partners Emily Mallen and Angela Richards, counsel Scott Goldstein, and associates Riley Fedechko, Radhika Kannan, and Cedric Seley.